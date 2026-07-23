St Helens young gun Harvey Braddish has sealed a permanent departure from the Super League heavyweights, joining Championship outfit Rochdale Hornets on a deal which runs until the end of the 2026 season.

Back-rower Braddish has progressed through the youth ranks at Saints – featuring for the club’s scholarship, under-18s, under-19s and reserves sides.

Also able to slot in at centre if required, the youngster has never registered a first-team appearance for Saints, but does have two games at professional level under his belt.

Those came earlier this season on loan for second tier side Salford RLFC, and now, he returns to the Championship on a permanent basis with Rochdale.

In doing so, he follows in the footsteps of dad John, whose own career saw him don a Rochdale shirt 38 times between 2004 and 2005, scoring 13 tries.

St Helens young gun Harvey Braddish seals permanent Championship switch to Rochdale Hornets on day of turmoil

Braddish departs Saints at the end of a day which began with the shock exit of head coach Paul Rowley on the eve of their bumper derby clash away against Wigan Warriors.

The 20-year-old said: “I’m really excited to be joining Rochdale.

“As soon as I spoke to the club, it was clear there are big ambitions and a great environment to be a part of.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the boys, working hard, and doing everything I can to help the team be successful.

“Hopefully I can contribute with some strong performances, keep improving my game, and play my part in bringing plenty of success to the club.”

Braddish’s two games for Salford earlier this year came against Workington Town and London Broncos.

He now joins a Hornets side striving to make the Championship play-offs, currently sat 13th, three competition points worse off than tenth-placed Whitehaven.

Rochdale’s Chairman, Andy Mazey, added: “We are pleased to bring Harvey to Rochdale, and I would like to thank the St Helens club and Kev Brown, his agent, for making it happen.

“We have been looking for reinforcements in the centre/back-row area for a number of weeks now, and Harvey is an athletic player who has been well schooled in a strong system at the Saints.

“He’s already had a taste of Championship rugby with Salford this year, and he is following in his father’s footsteps by pulling on the Hornets shirt.”