Paul Rowley exit a damning failure for St Helens board

Nine months in, Paul Rowley is out of St Helens.

Dress it up as you wish, the fact that Saints’ top brass felt a change of direction was needed means this appointment goes down as a bad one, and that lands firmly at their door.

There is no doubt they have backed Rowley. Five permanent signings were made during his nine months; two players were paid off and long-term contracts were given to players Rowley wished to keep. Away from the pitch, adjustments were made at the training facility, new equipment was bought and Rowley was given a new office.

They were all in on Paul Rowley. Until they weren’t.

Saints’ U-turn

What changed their thinking? Only Eamonn McManus, Abi Ekoku and the board can reveal exactly that, but the ramifications of parting ways with a coach they have invested in so heavily could prove costly, both financially and in the club’s quest to win silverware again.

To put their investment into contest-Mike Rush was interim head coach for eight months. Rowley lasted just one month longer.

It appears that differences in opinion on how things should run played a part in this. Both on field and off field, people at the club could recognise that St Helens looked very different under Rowley, and not everyone liked the change in vision. Kyle Feldt, who departed last month, is the only one to make his feelings clear, but there are others inside the four walls who feel the same.

The thing is, many people foresaw this issue. It’s not exclusive to St Helens either. Many clubs have endured difficult first years under a new coach as they get their philosophies and culture in place. People clash and people leave, it often gets worse before it gets better. It’s happened before and will happen again. Daryl Powell’s Warrington tenure is a prime example, with Mike Cooper’s exit one such example.

The thought usually is that we want them to instil their way and we will take the hardship that comes with ironing that out.

Saints’ decision makers must have known that before appointing Rowley, those hardships would come. If not, why not? Beyond that, they can be commended on one hand for seeing an error in their ways and moving early to correct it, but similarly be questioned for backing it so strongly in the first place.

The reality is that St Helens now need to pick up the pieces of a mess they have created for themselves, and they have nobody else to blame. They are an institution that works a certain way and they themselves brought in their own disruptor.

Last year’s recruitment cycle was the one that would give a coach the best chance to put their stamp on a squad straightaway. They gave that opportunity to a coach who has now gone. The next person in the hot seat will have much less cap space to deal with, fewer quota spots and more players signed to long-term contracts.

How will the next appointment feel about Joe Shorrocks being tied down long-term? What about Tristan Sailor, a clearly talented player that nobody has yet figured out how to get the best out of as well as those around him? He just signed a three-year contract, too. Lewis Murphy, who has struggled with injuries throughout his time at the club, also penned a new long-term deal.

They’ll have plenty of flexibility after one season, but that will require major players to be replaced, headlined by their captain Matty Lees.

To go all in on a coach and then pull out causes a lot of issues, but they are self-inflicted and will either result in more time wasted, financial implications or, the worst-case scenario, both.

Lessons need learning

On one hand, Saints’ sudden decision can be seen as a lesson learned. They pondered and deliberated Paul Wellens’ future for so long that by the time they made their decision, time was against them. Making the call now at least does not repeat that error.

But you have every right to question their decisions from October onwards and all being said, it’s hard to justify much of what’s happened.

Wellens’ departure was followed by James Roby’s. Mike Rush has gone, Derek Traynor another. Nathan Mill, a key cog in the Saints system, departs too.

St Helens will look very different moving forward. Or perhaps now, they will be working to look how they used to.