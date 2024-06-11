Hull FC have pulled out of a deal to sign fullback Treigh Stewart after an alleged incident of domestic violence involving the player.

Only last week, Hull announced they had signed Stewart to an 18-month deal to bring him to the club with immediate effect alongside Jed Cartwright, son of incoming coach John.

The Brisbane Tigers man was set to provide extra depth and competition at fullback for Hull in the second half of the Super League season but that deal has now fallen through, after Hull announced they had pulled their contract to Stewart.

In a statement, they said: “The club have been made aware of an incident of alleged domestic violence involving the player in Australia.

“Hull FC have therefore officially withdrawn their contract offer to the player, and can confirm he will not be joining the club. The club takes a strong zero-tolerance policy on all forms of domestic violence. The club will make no further comment on the matter.”

Stewart said last week: “It’s a big step for myself to come over to play in Super League but it’s something I’m excited for.

“To be able to make my first-grade debut at some stage is going to be pretty big for me. I’ve played a couple of trial matches and in both Queensland and New South Wales Cup competitions, so to be able to come over to Super League and make my first-grade debut is going to be a special achievement for me.”

However, his Super League move has collapsed due to an alleged serious off-field incident. It means Hull are likely to head back into the transfer market with immediate effect.

They had been linked with a move for Wests half-back Jayden Sullivan – but Love Rugby League revealed on Tuesday that he is expected to sign elsewhere in Super League.

