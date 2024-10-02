Hull FC pull off ‘huge coup’ with key addition made to John Cartwright’s backroom staff

Hull FC have appointed made a new addition to their backroom staff ahead of 2025, with Jon Clarke taking up the role as high performance consultant.

The 45-year-old made more than 350 career appearances in rugby league, featuring for Wigan Warriors, London Broncos, Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings, whilst representing Great Britain on the international stage.

Following his retirement 2014, Clarke went into the strength and conditioning industry, working in the performance departments at Widnes and Warrington.

And having spent more than two decades in professional rugby league, Clarke switched codes to rugby union to link up with England ahead of their 2019 World Cup campaign in Japan.

The former hooker was then part of the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa in 2021 before returning to rugby league ahead of this year, taking up the position as head of performance at Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL.

And Clarke will now also link up with Hull FC in a new role as a high performance consultant, where he will work closely along incoming head coach John Cartwright and the club’s strength and conditioning staff.

“It’s going to be great to be able to work with a club like Hull FC for the next three years and I’m really grateful to Richie (Myler) and Carty (John Cartwright) for the opportunity,” Clarke said.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us with the squad, especially in terms of strength and speed development.

“There’s also certainly work to be done to help keep our best players on the pitch and that is hopefully where I can help Tom Bennett (head of conditioning) and the rest of the high performance team to deliver.

“I’ve been involved with rugby league for 35 years, and I’ve been a head of performance internationally in both codes of rugby for the last 10 years. Now I feel it is my opportunity to give something back to the game in a different way with this new role with Hull FC – one I am very much looking forward to.”

Jon Clarke appointment a ‘huge coup’ for Hull FC, says Richie Myler

Hull’s director of rugby Richie Myler insists the appointment of the highly-rated Clarke is a ‘huge coup’ for the Black and Whites: and that he will prove to be a ‘great addition’ for the club as they seek to make huge improvements the club’s new era under Cartwright.

“I’m really pleased to have brought Jon into the club,” Myler said. “I can’t emphasise enough how much of a huge coup I think it is for the club.

“We’ve worked really hard to try and bring Jon in because we believe he will be able to have a strong impact on the playing group, but also help develop our own internal staff.

“Having played with Jon during my time at Warrington, I know him personally, and I am confident that he will be a great addition at the club, working closely with John Cartwright and our performance staff.”

