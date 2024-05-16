Hull FC duo make Championship loan moves, including off-season recruit Franklin Pele

Hull FC duo Franklin Pele and Davy Litten have made short-term moves to Championship side York Knights, signing initial two-week loan deals.

New Zealand-born prop Pele arrived at Hull in the off-season from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs, and has made eight appearances for the Black and Whites so far.

Meanwhile, young full-back or winger Litten has played 23 games for Hull since making his first team debut in 2022, but only three of those appearances have come this year.

Pele and Litten will spend the next couple of weeks in the Championship with York, and are in contention to play in their clash with Halifax Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

The pair become the latest Hull players to head out on loan, with back-rower Jayden Okunbor and winger Liam Tindall joining Bradford Bulls on short-term loan deals last week.

EXCLUSIVE: Leeds Rhinos man attracting interest from Super League clubs for 2025

Andrew Henderson pleased to welcome Hull FC loanees to York Knights

York coach Andrew Henderson believes the loan additions of Pele and Litten are ‘really going to add value’ to his side as they look to climb the Championship table, with the Knights currently sat second-bottom.

Henderson said: “I’m really pleased to bring both Davy and Franklin to the club ahead of this weekend.

“Franklin is the type of middle-unit player that we’ve been looking for and he is someone that will be able to give us a point of difference, so we’re very thankful to be able to acquire his services.

“He will give us some punch and some real go-forward through the middle, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what he will bring.

“Davy is a full-back or winger and with Will Dagger being suspended and Myles Harrison being injured, we felt that it was the right call to bring somebody in in that position.

“Davy is a promising young talent who has had experience at this level before on loan at Whitehaven and has had exposure in the Betfred Super League too. We’re really looking forward to seeing what he will bring to the team this week.

“Both Davy and Franklin are two quality players who I think are really going to add value to our team.

“I’d like to thank our chairman Clint Goodchild for his support in bringing in these new recruits as well as Richie Myler at Hull FC for helping make these moves happen.”

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos sign Scotland international Matty Russell on loan from Warrington Wolves