Exclusive: Leeds Rhinos man attracting interest from Super League clubs for 2025

Leeds Rhinos winger Luis Roberts is attracting interest from rival Super League clubs for a move next season, Love Rugby League has learned.

Roberts is coming to the end of the initial two-year contract he signed at Leeds at the beginning of last season from newly-promoted Leigh Leopards. He won the Championship’s young player of the year award in 2021, and made 10 appearances for the Rhinos last season, as well as spending time on loan at Bradford Bulls.

However, he has become a permanent fixture in Rohan Smith’s side this season, having featured in every single one of Leeds’ league and cup games in 2024, the majority of which have been on the wing.

With injuries to frontline players including Harry Newman and David Fusitu’a, Roberts has been a regular selection for Smith in 2024 – but the Rhinos face competition over his signature for 2025 if they wish to keep him.

Love Rugby League has been told that two different Super League clubs have expressed an interest in Roberts. His future was listed as ‘not yet determined’ on the recent contract list that was circulated to clubs, meaning Leeds had not yet decided whether to offer him a deal as of May 3.

And that has alerted clubs to Roberts’ potential availability, with the winger now regarded as a Super League-level talent whose best years are still ahead of him.

Still only 22, Roberts has already accrued over 50 senior appearances, with nearly half of those coming in Super League. He began his career with Salford and has also had stints with Widnes and Swinton, as well as a year with Leigh during their promotion campaign of 2022.

But he could potentially be on the move again, with Roberts a player of interest to clubs as the transfer market begins to kick into action.

