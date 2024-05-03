Hull FC confirm signing of Leigh Leopards star John Asiata from 2025

Hull FC have signed Dream Team member John Asiata from Leigh Leopards on a three-year deal from the 2025 season.

The 31-year-old will link up with the Black and Whites on a deal until the end of the 2027 campaign once his contract with the Leopards expires at the end of the current season.

Asiata has made 62 appearances for Leigh since making the move to England ahead of the 2022 season, helping the Leopards lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley last year.

On signing Asiata, Hull FC director of rugby Richie Myler said: “Everyone at Hull FC is absolutely delighted to bring a player of John’s calibre to the club.

“John is a highly respected individual, who is a true leader on and off the field.

“A signing of this quality clearly shows the direction in which the club is heading.

“We are delighted to have John as part of our journey over the next three years and he will really help define our identity as a club moving forwards.”

Asiata, who has represented both Samoa and Tonga on the international stage, made more than 130 appearances in the NRL for North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos prior to joining Leigh, helping the Cowboys win the NRL Grand Final in 2015.

On his move to Hull in 2025, Asiata said: “I’m really excited for the new challenge that lies ahead for me at Hull FC.

“After speaking to Richie Myler, it’s clear that we are both on the same page in wanting to help this club to being better than ever before.

“Thank you to Adam (Pearson), Richie and the Hull FC family for having faith in me. I really look forward to getting stuck in with the boys once the time comes.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank God for opening this door for me and my family.”

