Leigh Leopards tie down ‘outstanding’ in-form winger to new contract: ‘I’m made up’

Leigh Leopards have rewarded in-form winger Umyla Hanley with a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until at least the end of 2026.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a stellar breakthrough season with Adrian Lam’s side, scoring 10 tries in appearances so far in 2024.

Hanley’s contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, but the Challenge Cup holders have moved quickly to secure his services for another two years.

On signing his new deal, Hanley said: “I’m made up to re-sign at Leigh and I can’t thank the staff and the lads enough.

“This is like my second family and I’m looking forward to making more memories with them on the pitch and to bringing more success to this great club.”

Leigh Leopards boss ‘pleased’ to tie down prolific try-scorer Umyla Hanley to new deal

Hanley came through the ranks at hometown club Wigan Warriors, where he made 11 first team appearances before making the short move across the borough to Leigh ahead of the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old has had to be patient for his chance with the Leopards – but he has taken his opportunity with both hands this term.

On Hanley’s new contract, Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Umyla has been outstanding this year and it’s very exciting to have the prospect of watching his development at close quarters.

“In his first year at our club in 2023 he found his opportunities limited due to the great form of Josh Charnley and Tom Briscoe.

“Umyla came back on the first day of pre-season with a great attitude and was one of our pre-eminent trainers over the winter. He’s now reaping the rewards of all that hard work.

“Umyla is a confident player who is deriving great benefit from an extended run in the side.

“He’s got great footwork, good hands, he’s strong, athletic, agile, and elusive and he does the hard work out of yardage. He’s shown he’s a great finisher, but his work-rate is a big factor in his game as well.

“Umyla got his opportunity when Tom Briscoe, who was ever present last season, was injured in the second game. He’s taken that chance with both hands and produced some consistent performances.

“It’s very pleasing that Umyla feels his future lies at the Leopards Den. We have first-class coaching and backroom staff and it’s a great environment for him to see how far he can go in the game. He’s already a very good player but I feel there is a lot more to come from him.”

