Hull FC fullback Jack Walker has suffered a suspected ruptured bicep, interim head coach Simon Grix has revealed.

Walker, 25, left the action early in their 29-4 defeat to London Broncos in the opening game of Magic Weekend at Elland Road: and didn’t return.

Hull also lost veteran centre Carlos Tuimavave in the first half, with the former Samoa international, like Walker, not returning to the field.

And speaking in his post-match press conference, Grix confirmed a significant injury blow to Walker.

“Carlos I’m unclear on but Jack ruptured his bicep,” Grix said.

“It was poor. I thought it was a Championship standard game, they were the better of the two obviously.

“We’re doing it tough at the moment, obviously we lost Carlos and Jack Walker who went off with injuries and didn’t return and we’re just not mentally agile enough to deal with that situation.

“They did their bit and looked after the ball during the game and the kick threat was there which we’d obviously practised for. They were just too good for us.

“It was embarrassing really all of us, but we’ve got some people saying the right things but not doing the right things at the moment.”

London’s win over Hull at Elland Road sees the Broncos sit level on points with the Black and Whites: but just below them on points difference.

“I think there was a lot of stuff that was in our control that we were really poor at,” Grix said.

“Just to typify us, Ligi (Sao) gets a charge down and we offload on play one and that’s us. We’ve been doing a lot of effort and spending it all in the wrong areas, just making some poor decision making.

“We got what we deserved, they were better than us, I’ve no qualms with that. As I said, it’s been a tough year, we’re going through a tough patch and they don’t last but they don’t pass you by either, so you’ve got to work hard on them, so it’s just onto the next one as always really: turn up tomorrow, get up and go to work.”

