Hull FC look like a ‘Championship level’ team according to Sky Sports’ Jon Wilkin after their season reached a new low on Saturday.

The Black and Whites were heavily beaten by London Broncos, who have drawn level at the foot of the Super League table with three wins after a 29-4 win to open up Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

And Wilkin launched a scathing attack on Hull after arguably their worst performance of the season so far – saying they do not even represent a team that would be at the top of the Championship at present.

He said: “They’re a Championship level team and maybe not the top of the Championship either. That’s Hull FC. Hull FC. Crazy.

“John Cartwright’s coming in and I’m all about positive and the future but he’s got one hell of a job to come in and turn that into something good.”

Interim Hull coach Simon Grix did not hold back on his side either – suggesting that his team do not back up their talk enough after watching them fall to a miserable defeat.

He said: “We’re doing it tough but we’re not mentally agile when all those changes happen, we didn’t have an answer. We came up against a London team who are together.

“I didn’t think it was a great game for either team but they were more composed and handled the day and what’s at stake better than us. I’m real disappointed, there’s a lot of talk in our group but the actions don’t back it up enough.”

Grix also insisted that the scale of the performance from both teams at Elland Road represented a Championship fixture.

He said: “I’m not going to get too emotional.. it wasn’t good enough. No disrespect to London but it looked like a Championship game, it wasn’t good enough. Not at the right level for Super League unfortunately.”

READ NEXT: Parramatta Eels star ‘moving’ to Super League as details emerge