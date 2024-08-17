6 conclusions from London Broncos’ win against Hull FC at Magic Weekend: A kick in the teeth for IMG

London Broncos picked up an eye-catching 29-4 win against Hull FC at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon to open up the 2024 edition of Magic Weekend.

Mike Eccles’ side have now won two of their last three games, while the Airlie Birds have lost each of their last four.

Here are our six key conclusions from the press box in Leeds…

A kick in the teeth for IMG

We’ll start by stating the obvious. This is a huge kick in the teeth for IMG.

Come the end of this season, they’ll be relegating London whatever happens – we knew that before a ball had even been kicked this year.

But the capital club have now beaten Hull twice, once on home soil and now at Elland Road, and have moved level on competition points with them at the foot of the table. The only thing keeping Eccles’ men bottom is points difference.

If London avoid finishing bottom, they wouldn’t have gone down based on their on-field performance. There’ll be some red faces if that happens, make no doubt about it.

Josh Rourke shows Super League quality

Rourke had to wait for his shot in Super League this term after breaking his leg in pre-season, but since he’s been involved for London, he’s played out of his skin.

The full-back now has six tries in seven appearances, and is showing exactly why he’s likely to still be in Super League next year.

Earlier this week, reports circled that Wakefield were leading the chase for the Chorley-born ace. If they can get him as they swap places with the Broncos and return back to the top table, he’ll be an astute pick up for Trinity.

Oli Leyland’s golden boot

The same goes for Leyland, who is expected to join Warrington Wolves in 2025.

Scoring a try, kicking four conversions, two penalties and a drop goal, the half-back was responsible for 17 of the Broncos’ 29 points on Saturday, delivering a scintillating performance.

If reports that he’s on his way to Wire are to be believed, Sam Burgess has himself a really tidy player.

A new low for Hull

It’s been bad for Hull this year, incredibly bad in fact. But surely it’s never been this bad – reaching a new low, in our opinion, with this defeat at Magic Weekend.

The worst bit about it? You could smell it coming a mile off. There’s some absolute dead wood that needs shifting out of the MKM Stadium, far too many loanees, far too many not interested. Get them gone.

FC’s fans deserve better than this, and so do the young lads slogging their guts out week in, week out. Jesus wept.

Herman Ese’ese not returning to the field when the game had to restart at the end following Denive Balmforth’s yellow after the initial final hooter summed it up. He’s one of their leaders and left his team-mates down to 11. By the way, we’ve been big fans of the powerhouse this season, but that is a honking attitude.

FC’s milestone men

You’ve always got to pick some positives from somewhere. We’re not sure where else to look for them today from a Hull point of view than the two milestone men.

Tom Briscoe reached 350 Super League appearances while Ligi Sao hit 100 in all competitions for the club.

Not a game they’ll remember fondly, by any means, but two notable milestones there.

Injury blows

Not to pile on the misery for FC supporters, but they’re coming out of Saturday’s defeat with at least two fresh injury concerns, and possibly even three.

Carlos Tuimavave went off for a HIA 16 minutes in, and never returned to the field, suggesting he probably failed that.

Jack Walker meanwhile left the action 21 minutes in, and he also failed to return before the end of the game.

And then at the end, Jed Cartwright appeared to be struggling with some sort of issue, walking off the field gingerly.