Ryan Hampshire will make just his second appearance for Hull KR in Saturday’s derby against Hull FC at Magic Weekend, with Willie Peters having sprung a shock with a backline reshuffle.

Mid-season recruit Hampshire has only played once so far for the Robins, starting in the halves against former club Wigan Warriors the week prior to the Challenge Cup final.

The veteran utility back was the unused 18th man for last weekend’s defeat at Leeds Rhinos, and has now been thrust in from the off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Hampshire’s inclusion comes with Jack Broadbent moved out onto the wing, taking the place of youngster Noah Booth, who is named on the bench.

First-choice winger Joe Burgess remains sidelined for a second week by the shoulder injury suffered in victory over Leigh Leopards last month.

And it is Burgess’ absence which has resulted in a big reshuffle of the Rovers backline, with key forwards Tom Amone and Dean Hadley also missing on Merseyside.

The positive news for the Robins comes in the shape of prop Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue returning.

Hull FC team news for derby at Magic Weekend

Like rivals KR, Hull FC make the trip to the home of Premier league outfit Everton without a number of their squad.

However, interim head coach Andy Last has been able to name both James Bell and Cade Cust as the experienced duo both return from injury.

Young gun Lennon Clark also makes his very first start for the club, slotting into the back-row having made his first-team debut back in May against Leigh.

Winger Harvey Barron is unavailable following concussion, with Will Hutchinson dropping out and fellow youth product Matty Laidlaw moving into the role of 18th man.

Squads

Hull FC: Logan Moy, Tom Briscoe, Zak Hardaker, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Jake Arthur, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, Harvie Hill, Joe Batchelor, Lennon Clark, James Bell; Bench: Jed Cartwright, Cade Cyst, Hugo Salabio, Jeremiah Mata’utia; 18th Man: Matty Laidlaw

Hull KR: Ryan Hampshire, Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Jack Broadbent, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Jez Litten, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella; Bench: Karl Lawton, Jordan Dezaria, Noah Booth, Bill Leyland; 18th Man: Cobie Wainhouse