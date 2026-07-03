Hull KR will – at least by the standards they have experienced in recent years – head to Magic Weekend with somewhat of an injury crisis on their hands this week.

The Robins have largely escaped big injury issues throughout their recent success under Willie Peters but injuries and suspensions have forced them into big changes this weekend.

And most of their problems come in the pack.

While the likes of Joe Burgess and Arthur Mourgue remain unavailable, it is in the forwards where the absentees are really piling up. And it means there will be a different look to Peters’ pack this weekend when they take on Hull KR.

Here’s a possible forecast of how it could all look..

The missing men: and two returnees

Rovers were without Sam Luckley, Jez Litten and Jesse Sue last week against Leeds Rhinos. Fortunately, two of those will return on Saturday afternoon against the Black and Whites.

Peters confirmed on Thursday that Litten and Sue are trending towards playing after coming through training this week, which represents a major double boost.

However, Luckley is still at least another week away – and three more players who can play in the same position are now also gone.

We knew Dean Hadley would be missing after failing. He failed a HIA – his second in a month – which has left Rovers facing a nervous wait to see if he will need an extended stand-down.

But Tom Amone – who Hadley clashed heads with – is now also out due to a facial injury suffered in the same incident: and Tevita Pangai Jr is gone for the Robins’ next SIX matches due to a gouging charge.

So with Hadley effectively a stand-in at prop if anyone usually is missing – like Sue was last week – Rovers are without four frontline players who can all play in the same position, and would all almost certainly be in Peters’ first-choice 17 if everyone were available.

The options for Peters

Of the 21 players named for Rovers this week, 10 are forwards. It seems likely all of them will have to play – which could mean a possible Super League debut. We will get to that latter.

A starting front row of Sue, Litten and Jai Whitbread is the most likely, with the back row seeing Rhyse Martin come up from the bench to play alongside James Batchelor. Elliot Minchella will, of course, captain the side at 13.

But it’s on the bench where things get interesting. Karl Lawton has deputised for Litten at hooker this year but he may have to do a stint elsewhere – because Bill Leyland will probably take up one of the four interchange spots alongside Lawton, too. Rovers have no need to carry three hookers in a 17.

Leyland could hypothetically miss out: but there is quite literally nobody else. Jordan Dezaria will be the Robins’ only frontline, senior option in terms of prop on the bench.

The final spot will go to one of two players. Peters may opt to throw in Ryan Hampshire as a utility option to give Rovers something else on the bench – but the more likely play is a Super League debut for youngster Cobie Wainhouse.

Wainhouse, who can play front or back row, only joined the Robins less than a year ago.. from Hull FC. That would be some story.

Hull KR pack: Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Batchelor, Martin, Minchella. Interchange Lawton, Dezaria, Leyland, Wainhouse.