Super League may consider moving the scheduling for the second and final day of the Magic Weekend – after it emerged England’s FIFA World Cup game with Mexico could now clash with Wigan Warriors’ clash with St Helens.

The Warriors and the Saints are due to kick off at 5:30pm on Sunday evening to round off an historic and record-breaking weekend at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, there is now a possibility that could be changed due to events happening in other sports.

Magic schedule to change?

Reports emerged on Friday that England’s round of 16 clash with Mexico in football’s World Cup could be moved to 7pm BST, which would represent a direct clash with the final game of Magic.

The game was due to kick off at 1am on Monday morning but could be brought forward by as many as six hours, with several journalists suggesting a kick-off of noon in Mexico – and 7pm in the United Kingdom – now likely to be the slot the game is given.

That is bad news for Super League and Magic Weekend – even if you are not a football fan.

The weekend was designed to finish in style with the biggest derby in rugby league between the Warriors and the Saints, with hopes of a huge viewing audience.

But with a 5:30pm kick-off and many games now taking up to two hours to conclude, there is every possibility the closing stages of that match would now run over into the start of the Mexico v England game if, as expected, it is moved to 7pm BST.

That has led to questions about whether scheduling could be changed.

What are the options?

The most logical option would be to bring all kick-off times on Sunday forwards by half an hour – if Super League does not want to avoid a clash that is. If the competition is unmoved by the news of the World Cup switch, they may opt to press on: but they would risk supporters leaving the Hill Dickinson Stadium before the conclusion of Wigan v St Helens.

If they did switch everything by 30 minutes, it would mean Castleford v Wakefield would kick off at 12pm rather than 12:30pm, Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos would be 2:30pm instead of 3pm and the Wigan-Saints game would then move to 5pm.

There are other more intricate options for Super League to consider, and it has been stressed to Love Rugby League there are a lot of factors to consider. But as of Friday evening, there are discussions happening about what the Magic schedule could look like and how it may be impacted by the news of England’s switch.

Thunderstorms have been forecast for the area around the Azteca Stadium, where there game will be played on Sunday evening local time.

That has led to immediate concerns about serious delays, which means the prospect of a move to earlier on Sunday now appears to be the direction of travel the game will go in.

Which could impact Super League’s big weekend in Liverpool.