Josh Papali’i almost joined Super League last year, and reports are emerging again that a move to the competition could be on his radar.

The iconic prop is off-contract at his beloved Canberra Raiders at the end of the season, and the Daily Telegraph claims that he is now looking to Super League to continue his career.

Now 34, Papali’i almost joined St Helens heading into 2026, having spent months discussing a move to the competition with the club.

But after an excellent season that saw him return to State of Origin reckoning, he ultimately signed a new one-year deal with the Raiders, where he has spent his entire 16-season career in the NRL.

In that time he has made 334 appearances for the club while also playing for Australia four times, Samoa ten times and Queensland on an impressive 24 occasions.

He has been informed that he won’t be offered a new deal by Canberra and with no desire to play against the club, he is now looking at a move to England for next season.

A calf injury has restricted him to five games this season but he would comfortably pass for a Governing Body Endorsement which would allow him to move to the club.

More and more NRL players are being offered to Super League heading into next season. The likes of Ronald Volkman, Braiden Hamlin-Uele and Jack Cole are among the players on the market, while several clubs have already secured additions from overseas for next year.

Castleford have signed Tyrell Sloan, Mat Fegai and Damian Cook from St George Illawarra Dragons, Wakefield Trinity have signed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Emre Guler, while Catalans Dragons have signed Jesse Arthars and Tyson Gamble.

Morgan Gannon is returning to Leeds Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors, while Dylan Walker is set to join him from Parramatta Eels.