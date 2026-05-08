Huddersfield have confirmed that Jim Lenihan has become the club’s new head coach on a long-term contract – despite Daniel Holdsworth seemingly being set to take charge at the Giants.

Holdsworth was in England last week for talks over the role to succeed Luke Robinson on a permanent basis. He was at the Accu Stadium for their defeat to Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening.

But a move to appoint the former Hull FC and Salford Red Devils half-back has fallen through at the last minute – leading the club to go in a different direction.

Instead, they have gone with former Gold Coast Titans assistant Lenihan, who had a spell playing for the Giants in 1999.

He had applied for the role when Ian Watson was sacked in 2024, before Huddersfield ultimately went with Robinson on a permanent deal.

Lenihan has had a long-standing interest in a role in Super League, having also applied to become Castleford Tigers coach before they appointed Ryan Carr last season.

But he now has his move to England, after signing what the Giants have described as a ‘long-term’ arrangement.

They said: “Huddersfield Giants are delighted to announce the appointment of Jim Lenihan as the club’s new head coach on a long term contract.

“The former Gold Coast Titans assistant, and two-time Intrust Super Cup premiership-winning coach will link up with immediate effect, subject to visa clearances, with the appointment continuing the theme of change running through the new “Giants Unleashed” era at the club.

“Lenihan, who is no stranger to the club having featured 21 times during the 1999 season, scoring numerous tries, will now become our head coach, working alongside our performance staff.

“The Huddersfield Giants received some outstanding applications from candidates, but it was Lenihan’s vision for the club, which aligned with the clubs as we embark on this Unleashed journey, as being the perfect fit.”

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