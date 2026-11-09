2030, 2034 Rugby League World Cup confirmed with new format

The 2030 Rugby League World Cup will be held in the Pacific-USA region – before the next event in 2034 returns to Europe, IRL bosses have confirmed.

After the success of the 2026 event in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, IRL boss Troy Grant outlined the future for the next decade at a press conference on Monday morning.

He revealed that, as reported earlier this week, the format will expand and the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played concurrently at the same time, with a wheelchair event happening in France in the same year.

2030 and 2034 World Cup plans revealed

Grant, speaking on Monday morning, said: “The IRL Board has decided that the next Rugby League World Cup for Men and Women in 2030 will be staged in the Pacific-USA. The next Wheelchair World Cup is going to be run at the same time in France.

“This is a strategy to maximise the interest of broadcasters, government partners and fans in the current World Cup, which has regularly broken records for crowds and the number of television viewers because of the outstanding skill, intensity and passion of the players and teams.

“At the same time we want to take advantage of opportunities that are opening up in new frontiers where the Rugby League World Cup hasn’t previously been played.

“The ARLC have agreed to be the organisers, with the IRL, of RLWC30. They will be our tournament partners, and I would like to thank ARLC Executive Chairman Peter V’landys for his vision and support to grow international rugby league and ensure the Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle of our game.

“RLWC26 has been a massive success by every possible metric – both on and off the field – and the ARLC has the capacity and ability to help build the World Cup into a truly global event.

“The World Cup under its current format runs for five weeks and RLWC30 is going to be run in five locations across the Pacific and USA. We haven’t decided where yet; we are going to market and will look at the strategic placement of which cities we go to.”

2030 World Cup to follow ‘Magic’ format

Grant confirmed the next World Cup will have a Magic Weekend style format, where multiple games are played in the same venue over several days, before the event moves on to its next location.

He said: “The cities will be ones that have the appropriate stadia to run matches over multiple days to get all of the pool matches played in one location.

“This will be similar to a Magic Round, so IRL Rugby League World Cup 2030 will arrive in town, the stadium will be activated and there will be a lot of opportunities to promote the teams and the game. The World Cup will then move to the next city that is identified.

“There are three weeks where every nation is involved and then we have semi-finals and finals.”

There will also be an increase from 10 teams to 12 in the men’s event, and 8 teams to 10 in the women’s tournament, with Grant confirming: “The IRL Board has also decided to increase the number of participating nations from 10 Men’s teams and eight Women’s teams in 2026, to 12 Men’s teams and 10 Women’s teams.

“The format for what that will look like is yet to be decided and nations were asked for feedback during the IRL AGM and Congress in Sydney over the weekend.”

Grant then confirmed the intention is for the World Cup to be staged across Europe in the next edition, with a host of nations and possible venues under consideration.