France to undertake historic 2027 international rugby league tour

France will tour the Pacific in 2027 as part of historic plans to bolster the prospects of the nation, it has been confirmed by International Rugby League chair Troy Grant.

Les Bleus struggled throughout the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, losing all three group games including a dramatic final match against Lebanon.

But the prospect of a repeat against the Cedars next year now appears to be a possibility after the IRL boss confirmed the French will get the chance to undertake an historic tour of the Pacific.

France to embark on historic tour

Speaking at a press conference on Monday morning, IRL chief Grant confirmed that plans are afoot for the French to tour Down Under next year – though their opposition is yet to be determined.

But it is a significant step forward for the game in France, with the prospect of high-quality international opposition now on the agenda for 2027.

Grant said: “France will undertake a Pacific tour in 2027. They will be travelling to the southern hemisphere again to play a series of bi-lateral Test matches, which will be supported by the French Government, by sponsors and also the NRL.

“Announcement or those arrangements will be coming in 2027 and those announcements will be made by the participants, by France, the nations they’re identifying to compete against and the NRL.”

The news comes after the NRL confirmed they were seeking to invest in French rugby league and grow the game in the country – with Grant admitting the governing body has contributed significantly to the tour.

He said: “We have the opportunity to have a rematch of France and Lebanon, for example, which is a mouthwatering prospect. This also speaks to the investment we’re making in France as an identified acceleration nation.

“France is an important nation for international rugby league, it’s where our first World Cup started in 1954 and we’ve been working with the French federation for some time on the initiatives required to elevate them as a sport, not only in a domestic level, but with the NRL playing an amazing role in the investment they’re making into France at a grass roots level.

“We look forward to welcoming France and I thank Trent Robinson and the FFR for making sure there’s a path forward for France.”

That opens the door for France to face the likes of Papua New Guinea, Lebanon and the Cook Islands – with the 2030 Rugby League World Cup in the US and Pacific a key goal for the nation.