Huddersfield Giants’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time: Leroy Cudjoe 2nd

Huddersfield Giants have spent just three seasons outside of Super League since the dawn of the summer era back in 1996: and are one of just eight clubs to have lifted the League Leaders’ Shield, doing so in 2013.

Below, we run through the Giants‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off and Super 8s games included, but not games in The Qualifiers – which Huddersfield were involved in back in 2016.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup – are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on January 1, 2025

10. Michael Lawrence – 47

Michael Lawrence in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2021

First Super League try for Huddersfield: Huddersfield 34-36 Warrington Wolves (03.05.2008 – Round 13)

Last Super League try for Huddersfield: Leigh Centurions 6-44 Huddersfield (23.05.2021 – Round 7)

Total number of tries for Huddersfield in the summer era (all competitions): 52 in 324 appearances

9. Chris Thorman – 51

First Super League try for Huddersfield: Hull FC 40-24 Huddersfield-Sheffield (09.04.2000 – Round 4)

Last Super League try for Huddersfield: Warrington Wolves 20-38 Huddersfield (06.09.2008 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Huddersfield in the summer era (all competitions): 70 in 180 appearances

8. Eorl Crabtree – 52

Huddersfield Giants legend Eorl Crabtree lifts the Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2013

First Super League try for Huddersfield: Castleford Tigers 26-18 Huddersfield (29.08.2003 – Round 25)

Last Super League try for Huddersfield: Salford Red Devils 30-31 Huddersfield (17.06.2016 – Round 19)

Total number of tries for Huddersfield in the summer era (all competitions): 77 in 417 appearances

7. Scott Grix – 53

First Super League try for Huddersfield: Hull FC 14-6 Huddersfield (12.02.2010 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for Huddersfield: Huddersfield 24-19 London Broncos (22.04.2019 – Round 12)

Total number of tries for Huddersfield in the summer era (all competitions): 58 in 168 appearances

6. David Hodgson – 59

David Hodgson in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2010

First Super League try for Huddersfield: Wigan Warriors 4-34 Huddersfield (25.07.2008 – Round 16)

Last Super League try for Huddersfield: Huddersfield 40-12 Crusaders (03.07.2011 – Round 20)

Total number of tries for Huddersfield in the summer era (all competitions): 65 in 93 appearances

5. Shaun Lunt – 60

First Super League try for Huddersfield: Catalans Dragons 8-30 Huddersfield (14.02.2009 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Huddersfield: Huddersfield 17-16 St Helens (12.09.2014 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Huddersfield in the summer era (all competitions): 70 in 123 appearances

4. Joe Wardle – 65

Joe Wardle dives over to score a try for Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend in 2014

First Super League try for Huddersfield: Huddersfield 40-18 St Helens (14.05.2011 – Round 14)

Last Super League try for Huddersfield: Huddersfield 8-9 Salford Red Devils (18.06.2021 – Round 10)

Total number of tries for Huddersfield in the summer era (all competitions): 73 in 172 appearances

3. Aaron Murphy – 71

First Super League try for Huddersfield: Huddersfield 26-44 Hull KR (11.06.2012 – Round 17)

Last Super League try for Huddersfield: Hull FC 12-22 Huddersfield (30.08.2019 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Huddersfield in the summer era (all competitions): 78 in 196 appearances

2. Leroy Cudjoe – 118

Leroy Cudjoe applauds the Huddersfield Giants supporters following a game in 2024

First Super League try for Huddersfield: Huddersfield 50-16 Hull KR (18.05.2008 – Round 14)

Most recent Super League try for Huddersfield: Castleford Tigers 8-50 Huddersfield (08.03.2024 – Round 4)

Total number of tries for Huddersfield in the summer era (all competitions): 135 in 382 appearances

1. Jermaine McGillvary – 196

First Super League try for Huddersfield: Bradford Bulls 6-52 Huddersfield (06.06.2010 – Round 16)

Last Super League try for Huddersfield: Hull FC 20-52 Huddersfield (16.09.2023 – Round 26)

Total number of tries for Huddersfield in the summer era (all competitions): 209 in 312 appearances

