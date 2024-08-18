Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor had his say on the club’s coaching vacancy after their 20-12 win against Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend, and his solution is a simple one – appoint Luke Robinson.

The Giants and former boss Ian Watson, who Connor never truly saw eye to eye with, parted company by mutual consent back on July 11.

Ever since, assistant Robinson – who has been with the club for a number of years – has been in charge, but only on an interim basis, taking the reins on those terms for the second time having previously done so back in 2020.

In the final game of Magic Weekend, Huddersfield picked up their second victory in six games under his tutelage to extend the gap between themselves in 9th and the Tigers in 10th to three competition points.

Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor delivers five-word verdict on club’s coaching vacancy

The latest update from the Giants camp about the head coach vacancy came at the end of July, when the club confirmed they’d set a deadline of August 9 for any expressions of interest to be submitted.

Having inevitably been asked about the potential of taking over on a permanent basis, Robinson has made no secret of his desire to be the man chosen by the club’s board on a number of occasions.

And following the win against Castleford at Elland Road, Connor – who earned eight of their 20 points with his boot – was asked whether he’d like to see Robinson handed the reins permanently.

Responding to Sky Sports’ pitch side reporter Jenna Brooks, and the handful still in the ground at that point, the 29-year-old simply said: “I’d love to see it!”

