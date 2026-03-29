Huddersfield presented Tara Jones MBE with a matchworn shirt signed by the Giants squad after she made history by refereeing their win at Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

Former England international Jones, who hung up her boots in order to pursue a full-time career as a Rugby Football League match official, has enjoyed quite the week.

After a visit to Windsor Castle to receive her MBE, Jones was the woman in the middle for Huddersfield’s 34-16 victory against Wigan at The Brick Community Stadium.

Earlier this month, Jones became the first-ever female match official to referee a game involving a top-flight side when she took charge of Warrington Wolves’ Challenge Cup success against Championship outfit Goole Vikings.

And on Saturday afternoon, she created more history, becoming the first-ever female in charge of a men’s Super League clash.

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Huddersfield Giants’ classy gesture to history-maker Tara Jones following Wigan win

Huddersfield remain without a permanent head coach following the departure of Luke Robinson, with assistant coach Liam Finn and Director of Rugby Andy Kelly sharing the responsibility in the interim.

After the game at The Brick, Kelly delivered a Giants shirt signed by the squad to trailblazer Jones as a memento of a special day for the referee and congratulated her on her performance.

The club shared a video of the classy gesture on social media, posting: “After today’s game, Giants Director of Rugby Andy Kelly presented Tara Jones with a signed shirt to commemorate her first game in the middle in Super League.

“History. Made.”