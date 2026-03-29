Willie Peters has paid an emotional tribute to the Hull KR faithful, with the club officially confirming he will depart to take up an opportunity in the NRL come the end of the 2026 season.

Earlier this week, LoveRugbyLeague broke the news that Peters’ time at Craven Park was nearing an end as he prepares to take charge of new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs.

The Chiefs don’t enter the NRL until 2028, but when he is appointed as their inaugural head coach, Australian Peters will spend 2027 preparing for that moment as he compiles his squad.

As things stand, it’s understood that the ink is yet to be dried on his Chiefs contract, but Peters’ exit for the NRL has now officially been confirmed by KR.

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‘I’ve made no secret of my desire to coach in the NRL as the next step of my career, however it makes this decision no less difficult’

Rovers’ press release on Sunday includes powerful words from Peters, the most successful coach in the club’s history having led them to last year’s historic treble: winning the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title.

Earlier this year, the Robins then added the World Club Challenge trophy to their cabinet after victory against reigning NRL champions Brisbane Broncos.

As his departure was made official, Peters said: “I’ve made no secret of my desire to coach in the NRL as the next step of my career, however it makes this decision no less difficult.

“I want to thank the board, the players and all at the staff at Craven Park for their support and commitment during four wonderful years where I have developed as a coach and as a person.

“I’d also like to thank the best fans in the world for taking me and my family in since our arrival. Hull KR and the East Hull community will forever be in our hearts.

“The job is not done, I am fully committed to what’s ahead which continues this week in preparing the players for the Hull Derby this Friday.

“Our goal is always to make our community proud and we aim to do that each and every week.”

Peters took charge of KR ahead of the 2023 campaign, and has led them into four major domestic finals along with last month’s World Club clash.

Confirmation of his end-of-season departure comes amid a slow start to the 2026 campaign, though following the news of his exit coming to light, his side responded in style on Friday night as they thumped St Helens 52-10 at Craven Park.

Rovers’ owner Neil Hudgell added: “As the coach of the World Club champions, he deserves to go out on his terms, with our respect, appreciation, and best wishes.

“Willie Peters led us to the most successful season in the history of Hull Rugby League in 2025.

“For now, and for the rest of this year, he will continue to drive a culture that demands success.”