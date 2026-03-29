Firestarter by Prodigy is no longer top of the charts. Mad Cow Disease is a distant memory. Oasis haven’t returned to Knebworth just yet. But… Super League has officially turned 30.

Today, March 29, marks exactly 30 years since the very first game of the Super League era between Paris Saint-Germain and Sheffield Eagles.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of moments in Super League history you could pick out as the best.

And of course, everyone has their own take on who the best player they’ve ever seen either for their team or in the competition is.

But what would the best-ever Super League 13 look like?

Well, our writers have had a go at picking theirs…

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Aaron Bower

Sam Tomkins in action for Wigan Warriors in 2018

1. Sam Tomkins

2. Ryan Hall

3. Keith Senior

4. Jamie Lyon

5. Lesley Vainikolo

6. Danny McGuire

7. Sean Long

8. Jamie Peacock

9. James Roby

10. Stuart Fielden

11. Andy Farrell

12. Paul Sculthorpe

13. Kevin Sinfield

There is no doubting who the fullback is, despite some strong competition: Sam Tomkins’ first stint at Wigan Warriors was simply mesmerising. He was the competition’s go-to premiere talent and arguably THE player I have enjoyed watching the most.

I’ve gone for two explosive wingers with amazing try-scoring records in Hall and Vainikolo; Big Les’ partner in crime, Shontayne Hape, just misses out despite being a true star of the competition at Bradford, as does Kallum Watkins – but I couldn’t cut Jamie Lyon. Two seasons only yes, but what a two seasons. Keith Senior was a far more certain pick.

Not picking Rob Burrow was the hardest decision of all, but Sean Long was so, so important for St Helens and was the best scrum-half around for a prolonged period. Front row felt pretty straightforward, though I’m sure James Graham will feel hard done to! And I’m squeezing Paul Sculthorpe and Andy Farrell into the back row so I can get the third of the great 13s in. It’s my team, it’s my rules.

Matthew Shaw

Danny McGuire slides over for a try in Leeds Rhinos’ 2015 Super League Grand Final triumph

1. Sam Tomkins

2. Jason Robinson

3. Keith Senior

4. Jamie Lyon

5. Ryan Hall

6. Danny McGuire

7. Sean Long

8. Jamie Peacock

9. James Roby

10. Stuart Fielden

11. Lee Gilmour

12. Paul Sculthorpe

13. Andy Farrell

You could pick so many different iterations of this team and all would have their merits. Sam Tomkins gets the nod at fullback for me over Radlinski and Wellens, but both are worthy inclusions. The wingers, for me, are self-explanatory; people forget Jason Robinson made five Super League Dream Teams before his move to rugby union.

I’ll be honest, Jamie Lyon was a tough one for me to pick as longevity counts and he only did two seasons. But he was that damn good, you can’t really leave him out.

McGuire and Long get the nod in the halves for me, while the pack, I think, is relatively straight forward. Lee Gilmour might not get in all teams but he won Grand Finals with three different clubs, so deserves his spot in the team.

Ben Olawumi

James Roby receives a guard of honour after his last home appearance for St Helens in 2023

1. Sam Tomkins

2. Ryan Hall

3. Jamie Lyon

4. Keith Senior

5. Pat Richards

6. Danny McGuire

7. Rob Burrow

8. Adrian Morley

9. James Roby

10. Kylie Leuluai

11. Jamie Peacock

12. Liam Farrell

13. Paul Sculthorpe

My 13 is shaped largely around the players who helped to engross me in the game when I first started watching rugby league growing up.

The likes of Sam Tomkins, Pat Richards and Rob Burrow all fit that bill – Burrow’s try in the 2011 Grand Final is among my clearest league memories growing up.

Longevity in success counts for plenty, which is why Liam Farrell makes the cut for me, but isn’t everything: Jamie Lyon for instance HAD to be in there.

I think it’s also worth noting that in a few years time, I actually think Bevan French will make it into this team. Danny McGuire is a certified Super League icon, but the way French has gone and will continue to, he’s going into the history books as a legend.

Louis Chapman-Coombe

Lesley Vainikolo dives over to score a try for Bradford Bulls in 2007

1. Sam Tomkins

2. Ryan Hall

3. Keith Senior

4. Shontayne Hape

5. Lesley Vainikolo

6. Danny McGuire

7. Rob Burrow

8. Jamie Peacock

9. James Roby

10. Adrian Morley

11. Gareth Ellis

12. Liam Farrell

13. Kevin Sinfield

My team will probably raise the most eyebrows out of the lot, but growing up in South East London and later moving to Devon, rugby league was not a thing for me until 2021 when I moved to Leeds for University!

That said, I did know a few names.

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow were among the first, and when finding my footing as a rugby league fan, I got to understand why they extended beyond the game. There are my first two names on the teamsheet. Sam Tomkins was another as well, and then getting to watch the latter stages of his career with Catalans, it only cemented his place in this squad.

The rest of it is done via research and stats, so please indulge me.

Elsewhere, I think Ryan Hall and Danny McGuire walk into this team, considering their try-scoring exploits in Super League, while Lesley Vainakolo has a highlight reel any winger would be jealous of. Keith Senior and Shontayne Hape complete my backline.

The pack was actually very tough to call, too. I’ve just got Jamie Peacock and Adrian Morley in ahead of the chasing pack – if you’ll pardon the pun – at prop, while James Roby’s longevity commands a spot at nine, despite serious competition. Gareth Ellis and Liam Farrell are my back-row as well, with Sinfield just getting in ahead of Andy Farrell and Paul Sculthorpe.