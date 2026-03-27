Wigan boss Matt Peet passed his best wishes on to former Warriors ace Luke Robinson following his departure from this weekend’s opponents Huddersfield Giants.

Robinson, who came through Wigan’s youth system to play 47 first-team games between 2002 and 2004, was relieved of his duties in West Yorkshire following last weekend’s defeat to Bradford Bulls.

The 41-year-old – who dedicated almost 20 years of service to the Giants as a player, youth coach, assistant and then head coach – had been in charge since September 2024.

Shortly after he took interim charge towards the end of 2024, he inked a three-year deal. But a poor start to the 2025 campaign has seen him lose his job, becoming the first Super League coaching casualty of the season.

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‘I’m sure Luke will want to get back into the game as soon as possible, but it’s never nice to see’

Huddersfield travel to Wigan on Saturday afternoon in what will be their first outing since Robinson’s departure, with Director of Rugby Andy Kelly in interim charge.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet had some nice words on Robinson in his pre-match press conference earlier this week.

He said: “Luke was coaching at Huddersfield with the academy, so I met him that way initially, and then we’ve both been head coaches at similar times.

“He’s just someone I enjoy having a conversation with, and he obviously played at Wigan, so we’ve got some mutual friends as well.

“Whenever a coach loses their job, everyone has some sympathy, but fellow coaches in particular know that we’re all in similar positions.”

Peet has won all four of the pair’s Super League meetings, with Wigan beating Huddersfield once at the back end of 2024 en-route to Grand Final success and then three times last season.

The Cherry and Whites boss continued: “You do just hope that they’re in a good place in terms of their family and getting some rest.

“I’m sure Luke will want to get back into the game as soon as possible, but it’s never nice to see, I think we all know that it’s a constant in the nature of the job.

“I just hope he’s alright, and I’m sure he is, or he will be.”