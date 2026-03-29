Huddersfield assistant credits Luke Robinson following Wigan win as huge compliments paid

Huddersfield assistant Liam Finn paid a powerful tribute to axed head coach Luke Robinson following the Giants’ shock win at Wigan Warriors, admitting ‘bitter disappointment’ at the timing of the victory.

The Giants had lost six games in a row across all competitions, including all five they had played in Super League this year, prior to Saturday afternoon’s trip to Wigan.

That poor start to the campaign came amid an injury crisis, but after last weekend’s defeat at Bradford Bulls, the club’s hierarchy saw fit to pull the plug on Robinson’s tenure.

Robinson had given 19 years of service to Huddersfield, beginning as a player, then a youth coach, enjoying a stint as an assistant and eventually being handed the reins as head coach in September 2024.

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‘The service that he’s put into the Huddersfield Giants, he walks away with his head held high… he’s a great coach and an unbelievably good bloke’

Former Wigan player Robinson delivered his own emotional message on social media on Saturday prior to the Giants’ game at Wigan.

And having seen the side he is in interim charge of alongside Director of Rugby Andy Kelly record a 34-16 win at The Brick Community Stadium, assistant Finn was quick to credit Robinson post-match.

Finn said: ” I’m bitterly disappointed that my mate Robbo’s not here. He put the team together and ironically, the week he’s not there, I get to name the 1, 6, 7 and 9 together in a starting team for Huddersfield Giants for the first time in over 18 months.

“That stings a little bit, it doesn’t give me great pleasure, but the result is pleasing and I know Robbo would’ve enjoyed that as much as anybody, especially at the place where he made his Super League debut.

“Just to acknowledge him a little bit, 19 years at one club is hard to fathom. The service that he’s put into the Huddersfield Giants, he walks away with his head held high.

“He’s a great coach and an unbelievably good bloke. I’m sure he’ll be back in the game in the not too distant future, and somebody will want him around, even if it’s just for his personality alone!”

Full-back Niall Evalds and half-back Adam Clune were among the standouts for Huddersfield in Saturday afternoon’s win, with both of those playing their first games of the year after being out injured.

Opening up on what has been a difficult week, Finn added: “Everybody deals with it a bit differently, there’s no question about that.

“The people that are closer to Luke, it hurts them a little bit more, and the people that he brought into the club maybe feel a little bit lost.

“Some people are in the middle, and some people – as is human nature – aren’t that bothered.

“It’s been a challenge to try and get that back on track while also acknowledging that it’s okay to feel those emotions and to feel upset about losing your coach, somebody that you admire.”