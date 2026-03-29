Leigh boss Adrian Lam had plenty of praise for the three Kumuls in his side after the Leopards’ dramatic win over Toulouse, and says he can’t wait to add the fourth back into the mix in the shape of Edwin Ipape.

Son Lachlan was a shining light for the Leopards as they clinched a 21-20 Golden Point victory against Olympique courtesy of Gareth O’Brien’s drop goal to record just a second Super League victory of the season.

Alongside playmaker Lam junior, fellow Papua New Guinea internationals Jacob Alick-Wiencke and Liam Horne also continued on their upward trajectory in a Leigh shirt, with the latter scoring a first half try with his very first involvement of the game.

Since Lam senior took charge ahead of the 2022 campaign, his teams have always had a Kumuls influence: and that won’t change anytime soon in Papua New GuinLeigh!

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Leigh coach sings praises of PNG trio following Toulouse win as excitement shared

Leigh have endured a difficult start to the 2026 campaign amid an injury crisis which has claimed plenty of star men, including hooker Ipape – nearing a return having been sidelined with a knee problem which required surgery.

Off-season recruits Alick-Wiencke and Horne – who was teed up for his first half try by Lam junior – have avoided any injury blows to this point, and are now starting to find their feet at the Leopards’ Den.

Speaking post-match after the Golden Point success against Super League new boys Toulouse, head coach Lam said: “Jacob and Liam have had a bit of a slow start to the season, and Adam Cook probably has too.

“But in terms of the PNG trio, Lokie probably had his best running game tonight.

“He took the line on a few occasions, and that’s Lachlan at his best, but Liam being in support there (to get his try) is a real good indication of where we’re going to get to as a team.

“I think it’s going to take some time, but the moment Edwin (Ipape) is in there as well, it’s going to really light up Super League.

“We’ve got to keep finding a way to win while we wait for players to come back, like we did tonight.

“Jacob’s got better every week, he was decent last week and I thought he was very good tonight. I look forward to all of them improving week-on-week.”