Wakefield Trinity look destined for a return to Super League in 2025, and have already completed some of the acquisitions they’ll need to make a fist of it back in the top flight.

As well as tying down some of their current squad, which clinched the League Leaders’ Shield in the Championship this term, Trinity have confirmed a plethora of eye-catching additions for 2025 and beyond.

Daryl Powell’s side have already announced the signings of Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken (both Catalans Dragons, Jake Trueman (Hull FC), Olly Russell (Huddersfield Giants), Corey Hall (Hull KR) and Seth Nikotemo (Gold Coast Titans) and Josh Rourke (London Broncos) for next season.

But what do all of these new additions do to the outlook of their squad? With that in mind, Love Rugby League has put together a potential Wakefield line-up for 2025.

1. Max Jowitt

Kicking off this team is fullback Jowitt, who has yet again had an outstanding season for the Trin. The Wakefield-native has been a key man in their march to the Championship’s League Leaders’ Shield, notching 21 tries and 182 goals along the way. He will likely be a major part of their squad again next year.

Trinity have recently announced the impressive addition of London Broncos talent Rourke for 2025, but we’ve given nod to long-serving Jowitt to start 2025 at fullback.

2. Tom Johnstone

The first of the Wakefield new arrivals in this side is current Catalans Dragons winger Tom Johnstone, who returns to Belle Vue after two years in the south of France. Despite already notching 115 appearances and 87 tries in his first spell, he was plagued by injuries; but has seemingly put the worst of that behind him since making the move across the channel.

3. Cam Scott

Another new arrival in the backline next year will be Cam Scott, who slots straight into the centres. Scott will add yet more Super League experience to this new-look Wakefield, with 68 appearances in the top division to his name.

4. Corey Hall

The third-successive new recruit in this predicted 13 is Hall, who is also returning for a second stint at Wakefield. Hall impressed in his first spell at the club, and made 30 appearances before his switch to Hull KR. It didn’t quite work out at Craven Park, but found some decent form on loan at Castleford Tigers, so will add some quality to Wakefield’s backline next year.

5. Lachlan Walmsley

Wakefield’s current number five Walmsley should retain his spot next year. He has been in imperious form following his switch from Halifax Panthers in the off-season, and has notched 27 tries in 31 appearances for his new employers this term. He hasn’t experienced life in the top division yet, however he has been a standout in the Championship for some time and will be keen to prove he can make the step up.

6. Jake Trueman

Following Cam Scott to Belle Vue from Hull FC is half-back Trueman, and he should come straight into the vacant number six jersey with Luke Gale retiring. Trueman has had an injury-blighted spell with the Airlie Birds, but his time at Castleford Tigers showed he is a solid Super League quality half-back. He already has 119 appearances in the top flight to his name, and this experience will be pivotal in their success next year.

7. Olly Russell

Joining Trueman in the halves next year will likely be fellow new recruit Russell, who makes the move from Huddersfield Giants for 2025. Russell has found consistent minutes hard to come by in the past two seasons with Huddersfield, largely due to the competition for places rather than form, but he should get this next year with Wakefield. Like Trueman, he will also bring heaps of Super League experience, with 100 appearances to his name in the claret and gold of Huddersfield.

8. Mike McMeeken

Another man coming to the club from the south of France for 2025 is towering forward McMeeken, and he will certainly come straight into the front-row. The England international will add so much experience to the squad next year, with over 200 Super League appearances to his name, and he has also appeared in two World Cups.

9. Liam Hood

Wakefield’s current number nine Hood should just fend off the advances of the impressive Tommy Doyle to keep his starting shirt in 2025. Hood has made 69 appearances for the Trin since joining the club in 2022, and has grabbed a decent haul of 20 tries in the process. He is also another experienced head in the squad, with nearly 100 Super League appearances to his name.

10. Ky Rodwell

Powerful prop Ky Rodwell has made an impressive start to life in West Yorkshire following his arrival in the off-season, and will be a big part of Powell’s side in 2025. Rodwell has notched an impressive tally of 15 tries in 22 games for the club this year, and has been a consistent performer on their march to both the League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup.

11. Matty Storton

Another new recruit now, as Matty Storton comes straight into our predicted Wakefield team. Despite only being 25, Storton comes to the club with great exposure to the top flight, with 93 games to his name at the time of writing, and he is also of an age where he can still develop at Wakefield, too. He also seems to be getting better and better at Hull KR, so this is a very shrewd signing from Wakey.

12. Seth Nikotemo

Nikotemo is the final new addition in this predicted starting 13. The forward only made his professional debut this year in the Queensland Cup, and whilst he hasn’t featured in the NRL yet, he was included in the Gold Coast Titans’ top 30 roster for this season. He has also played in the State of Origin arena at junior level.

13. Jay Pitts

Rounding off this predicted 13 is the ever-consistent Pitts. With current skipper Matty Ashurst leaving the club at the end of the season, 35-year-old Pitts is surely the front-runner to take the mantel on. The Ossett-born veteran has 134 appearances for Wakefield to his name across his two spells at the club, and has further experiences with Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC as well.

Bench

Mason Lino, Isaiah Vagana, Renouf Atoni, Caleb Uele.

