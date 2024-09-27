Wakefield Trinity snap up ‘outstanding’ full-back for 2025 with contract length revealed

Wakefield Trinity have completed the signing of Josh Rourke from London Broncos, with the full-back penning a one-year deal at Belle Vue for 2025 and the club holding an option of a further year’s extension.

Preston-born Rourke, who will turn 25 next month, scored eight tries in 15 league games for London this term, having to wait until late May for the first of those appearances having broken his leg in pre-season.

His top-flight appearance tally now stands at 16 having featured once for Salford Red Devils in the 2022 campaign having played for the club’s reserves, handed a debut by Paul Rowley against Warrington Wolves.

Having also donned a shirt for Whitehaven in the Championship, the former Chorley Panthers junior now links up with Trinity – who are expected to swap places with the Broncos and return to Super League ahead of 2025.

London‘s demotion and Wakefield’s promotion are yet to be officially rubber-stamped, but soon will be via IMG’s grading system.

Speaking to Trinity’s club website, Rourke said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Wakefield for 2025.

“It’s a fantastic club with a brilliant fanbase, a lot of history and it’s a club that’s moving in the right direction.

“After speaking with Ste (Mills, Recruitment Manager) and Daryl (Powell, head coach), I can see the drive and ambition for where they want this club to be.

“It’s a project I’m excited to be involved in. Everyone I’ve spoken to with regards to Wakfield has only got positive things to say.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season, meeting the lads and hopefully having a big 2025 season.”

Wakefield boss Powell was the man in charge of the Warrington side Rourke lined up against in his only Super League appearance prior to this year.

The 59-year-old said: “Josh has been outstanding since he recovered from a broken leg and was a big reason why London improved so much during the season.

“He will add depth and quality to our outside-backs, which increases our depth across a number of backline positions.

“I look forward to seeing how he can grow in the coming seasons.”

