Liam Sutcliffe’s next move announced following Hull FC departure with length of deal revealed

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of Hull FC centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year contract from 2025.

As revealed by Love Rugby League back in June, Sutcliffe will be a Huddersfield player in 2025 after completing a deal to take him back to West Yorkshire from Hull FC.

Sutcliffe has scored 85 tries and kicked 272 goals in 267 career appearances since making his first-team debut for Leeds back in 2013.

The 29-year-old will bring a wealth of experience to Luke Robinson’s side next season, having won a Grand Final (2017) and a Challenge Cup (2020) whilst with the Rhinos.

“Liam is an excellent addition to our backline,” Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson said.

“He has a superb scoring record at Super League level and has played in the intense games such as Grand Finals and Challenge Cup finals, winning both, which shows the experience he possesses.

“He also has a quality kicking game which can be utilised if ever needed, and also is a prolific goal-kicker, we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the group and will add tries to our team.”

Liam Sutcliffe ‘really excited’ to join Huddersfield Giants

Sutcliffe will link up with his new Huddersfield team-mates when the Giants commence pre-season training ahead of the 2025 campaign.

“Im really excited to have signed at Huddersfield,” Sutcliffe said. “Once I heard there was some interest, I knew it was a move I definitely wanted to explore, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the boys, and they speak really highly of Robbo and how much they enjoy it, so I can’t wait to start training as soon as possible and get stuck into pre-season. I’m looking forward to learning more about his ideas and way of playing.

“Without a doubt, there’s some great players in the team with a lot of potential, so to be competing every week and aiming for a play-off spot would be a great step forward.”

