Grading every Super League team’s season: Hull FC score a U as Wigan Warriors top the class

The 2024 season is now behind us, but yet again it was one of the most entertaining years we’ve seen in rugby league.

The play-off race was more competitive than ever, with eight teams all vying for a spot in the top six heading into the final rounds, and despite the threat of relegation removed for some clubs, there was still a hotly contested dogfight at the foot of the table too.

Despite this, the 2024 season ended with a Cherry and White tinge, as Wigan Warriors clinched a historic quadruple. Elsewhere, Hull KR reached their first-ever Super League Grand Final and Leigh Leopards reached their first semi-final too.

There were also a few surprise packages in the mix too, both good and bad; but what does the Super League end-of-year report look like? Well, with that thought in mind, here is our take on each club’s season.

Wigan Warriors: A+

Perfect, quite literally perfect, from Wigan this season. Matt Peet’s side kept their vice-grip on the British game tight this season with a historic quadruple and played some fantastic rugby along the way. The most pleasing thing from a Wigan perspective is that this wasn’t a procession either. The Cherry and Whites suffered a slump mid-way through the season, and even at the backend of the campaign had to fend off the challenge of Hull KR for the League Leaders Shield, but this shows they are a true champion side. Are we in the midst of a Warriors dynasty?

Hull KR: A

Despite falling at the final hurdle, Hull KR had an exceptional season in 2024. The Robins kicked on from where they left off in 2023 and used that as a springboard for success this time around. Willie Peters got his side playing some beautiful rugby, but importantly they developed serious grittiness and steel as they crept closer to a Grand Final. They look likely to be a serious title challenger moving forward.

Warrington Wolves: A-

It’s been a tough couple of years on the Wire, but things have completely turned on their head under Sam Burgess this season. They came flying out the blocks in the early fixtures, however suffered a minor dip after their Challenge Cup final defeat. They did rally to make the play-offs, and pushed Hull KR all the way in the semi-final too. 2024 was a marked improvement on last year too, and you feel they will also be in the mix in 2025.

Salford Red Devils: A+

Well, they certainly made some people eat humble pie this season. The Red Devils were largely written off before the start of the campaign, with star duo Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers leaving as well as the whole mess with the stadium, however, they only channelled that into positive energy and made a stunning run to fourth spot. The most pleasing thing was they stuck to their guns and kept playing their ‘no fear’ rugby, which worked so well for them too. Unfortunately, they crashed out of the play-offs in the first round, but there’s no denying 2024 was a triumph for Paul Rowley’s side.

Winners and losers from IMG gradings including Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards: B+

It’s never dull at the Leigh Sports Village, and the 2024 campaign probably showcased that more than anything. Adrian Lam’s side probably had two seasons in one this year; they started in rotten form but turned things around brilliantly to march into the play-offs. The Leopards were out to prove a point this season, and they certainly proved that in the latter stages, but you feel it could have been even better if they’d started well.

St Helens: C

Summing up St Helens’ 2024 season is a really hard task, but that in itself probably sums it up. Paul Wellens’ side looked in decent touch in the early stages of the year, but out of nowhere they suffered a plague of injuries and that was quickly compounded with several suspensions at the same time too. They still made the play-offs, somehow, but overall this is just a year to forget for St Helens. They will be much better in 2025.

Catalans Dragons: D

What a difference a year makes, hey? Catalans Dragons looked a shell of themselves in 2024, and finished outside of the play-offs. They suffered with some key injuries and even turned to bringing Sam Tomkins out of retirement to fill some holes, but they really struggled to find their best form all season and just looked so devoid of any real fizz. A strange year.

Leeds Rhinos: D

Another team that had a year to forget for the most part. Leeds hit the market hard ahead of 2024, as they looked to return to the top six, but yet again they struggled to find consistency under former boss Rohan Smith, and that ultimately cost him his job. Things got a lot better under Brad Arthur, but they still failed to make the play-offs for a second successive season – which simply isn’t good enough for a club like Leeds.

IMG ‘return on investment’ admission made by bosses as silence addressed following 2025 gradings

Huddersfield Giants: C

A fairly average campaign from the Giants, but it was slightly better than last season. They started off pretty well, and looked to be in the mix for the play-offs around the halfway stage of the season, however, things quickly turned sour. Ian Watson’s tenure ended with a horrific run of form, and new boss Luke Robinson had a tough start as he had to deal with an injury plague as well as a team low on confidence. They managed to regroup towards the end of the campaign, and there are certainly green shoots for next year off the back of it.

Castleford Tigers: C+

Progress, but slow progress. Castleford were in a relegation fight in 2023, but under new (well, technically former now) boss Craig Lingard they appeared more positive. Things got off to a pretty bleak start for Lingard, but after an early season squad reshuffle, things quickly turned around and improved. They developed a character we hadn’t seen from a Cas side for a while, and whilst it wasn’t flashy they played fairly effective rugby. Castleford, even with a terrible run of one win from their last 10 matches, ended with more wins and more points than they did last season, which in our books is progress.

Hull FC: U

The less said about Hull FC’s season the better, really. They recruited heavily in the off-season, but just as quickly as they arrived the new players left the club for pastures new, and things weren’t much better afterwards either. Tony Smith was given his marching orders, and again things still didn’t improve under Scott Grix. Hull were dragged into a dogfight at the foot of the table, and ended up level on points with London – only spared from 12th place on points difference – but they also lost heavily to their basement rivals twice in the same season and at times looked like a Championship outfit. Things can only get better from here though, and they’ve again hit the market hard already in an attempt to improve things; so here’s to 2025, I guess.

London Broncos: C+

Genuinely a joy to watch for the most part. Yes, there were some blowout defeats to the big boys, but Mike Eccles and his side never gave up hope. Again, they were a side largely written off at the start of the season, but they secured three wins and could easily have had more if those golden point games against Leeds had gone the other way. What’s more impressive is they did this in the knowledge they were already set for a return to the Championship in 2025. They will certainly be missed from the top flight next year.

LRL SUGGESTS: Every Super League club’s response to IMG as four demand changes to gradings criteria