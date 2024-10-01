Former Wigan Warriors boss Michael Maguire has left his role with New South Wales to become the new head coach of NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

The 50-year-old, who won a Super League title (2010) and Challenge Cup (2011) with Wigan and NRL Premiership (2014) with South Sydney Rabbitohs, has been appointed as the new Broncos boss on a three-year contract.

Maguire has more than 300 NRL and Super League games under his belt as a head coach with Wigan, South Sydney and Wests Tigers.

The Australian also coached the New Zealand national team for 18 Test matches between 2018 and 2023, leading the Kiwis in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022 as well as guiding them to the Pacific Cup title last year, beating Australia 30-0 in the final.

Maguire also led New South Wales to an Origin series victory earlier this year: but he has now left that role with the Blues to take up the opportunity with the Broncos, taking over the reins from Kevin Walters.

“The Broncos are one of rugby league’s great clubs and it will be an honour to step into the role of head coach,” Maguire said.

“The Broncos organisation has a high expectation on everything it does. It’s built a great history and shown the strength of what a club can be and what it can mean to fans. Playing my part in the great vision of what the Broncos stand for is the exciting part for me.

“We want the members to turn up and be proud of the way we play, proud of their team.

“I can’t wait to get started in Brisbane.”

Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy believes the club has found the right man for the job in Maguire, who will start with the club immediately ahead of pre-season training commencing in November.

“Michael brings a wealth of experience across more than two decades of coaching and he has tasted success at club, state and international level,” Donaghy said.

“We believe he is the right man to fill the role of head coach at the Broncos to take our current playing group forward.

“We are looking forward to Michael supporting our football programme as they get to work on preparations for 2025.”

New South Wales release statement on Michael Maguire

Prior to Brisbane announcing Maguire as their new head coach, New South Wales released a statement confirming the departure of the Canberra-born coach: and say a recruitment process to appoint a new coach will commence in due course.

“The New South Wales Rugby League Board has agreed to a request from Michael Maguire to be immediately released from his contract,” the Blues’ statement read.

“The organisation wishes to acknowledge a successful tenure on the part of Michael Maguire culminating in the 2024 State of Origin series win. We wish Michael and his family the very best for the future.

“NSWRL will commence a recruitment process to appoint a new coach in due course. The organisation will be making no further comment at this time.”

