England star nominated for major accolade as NRL Dally M Awards nominees revealed

England star Herbie Farnworth is among the 35 players in contention to be named in the 2024 NRL Dally M Team of the Year.

Farnworth, who was named in the 2023 Dally M Team of the Year whilst with Brisbane Broncos, has enjoyed a stunning season with the Dolphins, scoring eight tries and providing seven assists in 20 appearances in 2024.

The England international is one of five players who were named in the 2023 Dally M Team of the Year to again be nominated in 2024, with Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs), Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors), Harry Grant (Storm) and Pat Carrigan (Broncos) also on the list of nominees.

The NRL Dally M Team of the Year recognises the best player in each position across all rounds of the regular campaign.

There are three nominees for single positions – fullback, five-eighth, halfback, lock and hooker – and five nominees for dual positions – wing, centre, second-row and front-row.

The nominations are as follows – with this year’s awards to be presented on Wednesday, October 2, in Sydney.

Fullback of the Year

Dylan Edwards (Panthers)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

James Tedesco (Roosters)

Winger of the Year

Alofiana Khan-Pereira (Titans)

Jacob Kiraz (Bulldogs)

Zac Lomax (Dragons)

Brian To’o (Panthers)

Will Warbrick (Storm)

Centre of the Year

Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

Valentine Holmes (Cowboys)

Jesse Ramien (Sharks)

Kotoni Staggs (Broncos)

Five-eighth of the Year

Matt Burton (Bulldogs)

Tom Dearden (Cowboys)

Jarome Luai (Panthers)

Halfback of the Year

Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

Ben Hunt (Dragons)

Hooker of the Year

Blayke Brailey (Sharks)

Harry Grant (Storm)

Reece Robson (Cowboys)

Prop of the Year

Lindsay Collins (Roosters)

James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors)

Moses Leota (Panthers)

Joseph Tapine (Raiders)

Second-row of the Year

Angus Crichton (Roosters)

Eliesa Katoa (Storm)

Viliame Kikau (Bulldogs)

Jaydn Su’A (Dragons)

Hudson Young (Raiders)

Lock of the Year

Pat Carrigan (Broncos)

Reuben Cotter (Cowboys)

Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

The Dally M Awards recognise the NRL’s most outstanding performers from both the men’s and women’s competitions, with this year’s awards night to be held in Sydney on Wednesday, October 2.

The Dally M Player of the Year will be announced along with the Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Captain of the Year, Rookie of the Year and a number of other awards.

Below are the rest of the awards and nominees ahead of this year’s Dally M Awards night…

Coach of the Year

Craig Bellamy (Storm)

Cameron Ciraldo (Bulldogs)

Ivan Cleary (Panthers)

Captain of the Year

Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

Harry Grant (Storm)

Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

Rookie of the Year

Jack Bostock (Dolphins)

Kayal Iro (Sharks)

Ethan Strange (Raiders)

Provan-Summons Medal

Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

Tyrone Munro (Rabbitohs)

Joe Ofahengaue (Eels)

Top Try-scorer

Alofiana Khan-Pereira (Titans)

Top Point-scorer

Valentine Holmes (Cowboys)

