Penrith Panthers and Australia star Isaah Yeo has become the first Kangaroos player in seven years to win the men’s Golden Boot award after being crowned the 2024 winner.

Yeo was given the nod following a stellar autumn for Australia in which he captained the Kangaroos to Pacific Cup success. He was awarded the trophy just ahead of England star Herbie Farnworth, and Australian team-mate Tob Trbojevic, who came second and third respectively.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player adjudged to have been the best in sanctioned international matches throughout the year. It was decided by a panel of legends including James Graham, Darren Lockyer and Petero Civoniceva.

And Yeo is the first Australian to win the award since all the way back in 2017 when Cameron Smith was crowned the world’s best player. Since then, England winger Tommy Makinson has won the award as well as three New Zealanders: Joey Manu, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and James Fisher-Harris.

IRL Chair Troy Grant said: “On behalf of the IRL Board, I wish to congratulate Isaah Yeo for his wonderful season at NRL, Origin and international level, culminating with the 2024 IRL Golden Boot.

“It underscores the current strength of international rugby league that no Australian had won the award since 2017 and the judges again faced a difficult decision as there were so many strong contenders.

“Isaah’s performances and leadership for the Kangaroos gave him the edge and his name will now be added to the list of greats who have won the Golden Boot in the 40 years since it was first awarded to Wally Lewis.

“International Rugby League is privileged to have Golden Boot judges with the standing and experience of Darren Lockyer, James Graham and Petero Civoniceva, and I wish to thank them for their continued support of the international game.”

