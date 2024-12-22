Former Super League and State of Origin star lands off-field role Down Under for 2025

Ex-Super League, NRL and State of Origin ace Nathan Peats has landed a new role Down Under for 2025, becoming Tweed Seagulls’ Community Development Officer.

Now 34, Peats hung up his boots at the end of the 2023 season following a three-year stint in the Northern Hemisphere.

In that time, he’d featured for Leigh (then under the ‘Centurions’ tagline), Toulouse Olympique and Huddersfield Giants in Super League as well as Albi in the French Elite Championship.

Also donning a shirt for the Combined Nations All Stars in a win against England back in 2021, the three-time New South Wales representative called time on his career having made well over 200 senior appearances.

Before making the move into the British game, Camperdown-born Peats had donned a shirt in the NRL for South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels and the Gold Coast Titans.

The veteran hooker also played five games for the Indigenous All Stars through his heritage.

His new role sees him link up with Queensland Cup outfit Tweed Seagulls, who finished 13th in the second-grade competition last term.

Peats has been tasked with building pathways for young athletes, delivering grassroots programmes, and promoting the values of inclusion, teamwork, and resilience both on and off the field.

As he joined the club, the 34-year-old detailed his attraction to the role, saying: “Just to be part and work for the community in the footy side of things.

“I’ve been working with the (Brisbane) Broncos this year in mainly the community side of stuff and to be able to do it around the area that I live in (is the attraction).

“Being involved in footy is something I’ve known my whole life and something I want to be involved in.”

Alongside PNG Hunters, the Seagulls – whose first-team will be headed up by Shaun Davison in 2025 – are one of two non-Queensland based teams to play in the Q Cup.

On Peats, the club’s CEO Brendon Lindsay added: “Nathan is well known within our community for his on-field performances, but what really shone through in our recruitment process was his experience and passion for delivering community programmes.

“One of his key focuses will be to lead a Tweed Seagulls RISE Programme for aspirational coaches and players registered to clubs on the Gold Coast.”

