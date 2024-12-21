Hull FC have officially announced the signing of Hugo Salabio following the forward’s departure from fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants earlier this week.

Marseille-born Salabio spent a sole season at the John Smith’s Stadium, featuring 12 times during a 2024 campaign which saw Huddersfield finish 9th.

Earning his first cap for France at the end of last term off the bench in a big win against Ukraine, the prop has also previously donned a shirt in Super League for Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity.

Hull will become the fifth club he’s represented in the British game having also featured twice at Championship level for Toulouse Olympique back in 2021.

Hull FC formally announce signing of forward days after Huddersfield Giants exit

With his presence in John Cartwright’s recent pre-season training sessions well documented, FC officially rubber-stamped Salabio’s signing with their announcement on Saturday evening.

The towering 24-year-old said: “I am excited to join Hull FC. This is an amazing opportunity for me to continue my development, and I can’t wait to represent this historic club.

“I want to give my best to contribute to the team’s success and I look forward to connecting with the fans over the next couple of years.

“Working with John Cartwright is a big opportunity. He’s got a lot of experience, and I’m confident that he will help me reach the next level in my career – I can’t wait to learn from him.

“The past few years have been full of learning, and I’m proud of the progress I’ve made so far. My goal now is to use this experience to help the team and keep improving personally.”

Salabio becomes the Airlie Birds’ ninth new recruit ahead of the 2025 campaign, joining Jordan Rapana, John Asiata, Jordan Abdull, Aidan Sezer, Zak Hardaker, Cade Cust, Ollie Holmes, and Amir Bourouh in the dressing room at the MKM Stadium.

Hull’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, added: “We’ve been actively looking to add some depth to our pack for some time, and Hugo fits the bill for us in that regard.

“He is a big body and brings some big size to our prop options – he’s still quite raw, but he’ll add some aggression to us and he’s got some promising physical attributes that really excite us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him link up with us over the coming weeks as we move towards 2025.”