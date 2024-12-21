New Castleford Tigers recruit makes admission over personal target following move from NRL

New Castleford recruit Daejarn Asi insists he wants to be the man leading the Tigers around the park in 2025, and is determined to cement a spot in the halves.

Two-time Samoa international Asi has penned a two-year deal at The Jungle from 2025, making the move into Super League for the first time in his career.

The 24-year-old joins the Tigers from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels having also donned a shirt Down Under for North Queensland Cowboys and the New Zealand Warriors.

All in, he has 42 first-grade appearances on his CV as well as those two games played for Samoa, and has been among the headline signings made by Cas ahead of the new season.

But he’s taking nothing for granted where the pecking order is concerned.

The Christchurch-born ace has featured at both full-back and in the centres during his time in the NRL as well as his preferred spot in the halves.

He wants to be at the heart of everything that Danny McGuire’s side do in 2025 though, as he detailed in an interview with the club, posted on their X account.

🗣️ I’ve heard a lot about the Cas Fans and how rowdy it gets at the Jungle so i’m looking forward to playing there” 👊 We caught up with Daejarn Asi who’s enjoying his new life as a Tiger!#COYF • #TIGERSFUTURE pic.twitter.com/2sax2jhRe9 — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) December 20, 2024

Asked about his personal targets for his debut Super League campaign, Asi said: “I’ve played a lot of positions over the last few years, but I’m looking to settle in a spot in the halves.

“That’s where I’ll be looking to in 2025.

“I want to improve my game personally and be able to lead the boys around the park.

“I’ll just keep building on that, then hopefully that leads to more wins and good performances for the team.”

