Former NRL champion finds new club following Leeds Rhinos departure

Paul Momirovski has found a new club following his departure from Leeds Rhinos, linking up with French Elite outfit Lezignan for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

The centre spent a sole season with Leeds, scoring seven tries in 24 appearances across all competitions in 2024 as the Rhinos finished 8th.

Still only 28, he had another year left on his deal at Headingley, but was released in order to free up an overseas quota spot in Brad Arthur’s side heading into 2025.

Following his Super League exit, the expectation was that he may return Down Under to begin a coaching journey, but at least for the next half a year or so, his playing career will now continue.

Born in Sydney and of Macedonian descent, Momirovski made 60 appearances in the NRL before his move into Super League.

Crowned an NRL champion with the Panthers in 2021 having played in their Grand Final victory against South Sydney Rabbitohs, the back also donned the shirts of Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm.

Lezignan announced his arrival via social media earlier this week, posting on Instagram (@lezignan13) as below.

Aurelien Cologni’s side sit 9th in the French Elite at the time of writing having won three and lost six of their first nine games this term.

They are just three points off the play-off spots though, and Momirovski’s debut for the club could well come on Saturday afternoon (December 21) at home against Villeneuve Leopards.

The Leopards sit 7th and are a point better off than Lezignan ahead of that clash.

