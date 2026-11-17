AJ Brimson has been granted permission to visit the Papua New Guinea Chiefs’ facilities, amid reports of a switch to the expansion side for the 2028 NRL season.

Brimson is under contract at the Gold Coast Titans until 2030, but was granted permission to speak to rival clubs over a possible move amid his desire to play full-back, where he plays for England.

That has piqued the interest of the Chiefs, who look set to beat out multiple suitors down under to secure the services of the 28-year-old back. According to reports from Code Sports, he is set to sign a three-year deal worth $2.1 million.

AJ Brimson nears PNG Chiefs switch

Brimson would certainly add strong experience to the PNG ranks if he were to join, too. The 28-year-old has made 157 NRL appearances for the Titans since his debut back in 2018, and has also featured four times for Queensland in State of Origin and boasts five Test caps for England as well.

In a statement, the Titans said: “The Titans have granted AJ Brimson permission to travel to Papua New Guinea following reports on his playing future beyond the 2027 season.

“Currently contracted on the Gold Coast until 2030, the club recently allowed Brimson to explore opportunities with rival clubs to play in his desired position of fullback.

“Given Brimson’s high regard and respect for the Titans – having made 157 appearances across nine seasons of NRL – he and his management have remained in constant dialogue wth the club about his future, including his current negotiations with the Chiefs.

“Regardless of what decision Brimson makes regarding his playing future in PNG, he is set to remain on the Gold Coast in 2027 and is excited for the milestone year ahead.”

Should he join the club, he would become their 12th recruit following the signings of Jahrome Luai, Alex Johnston, Connor Watson, fellow England international Matty Lees, Zac Lomax, Brian To’o, Joey Manu, Zac Laybutt, Nixon Putt, Finley Glare, Gairo Voro and Morea Morea.

Elsewhere, the Chiefs are also linked with Sydney Roosters half-back Sam Walker, with his future in the spotlight, while Deine Mariner and Xavier Willison are also set to explore the PNG facilities as well.