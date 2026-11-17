Legendary former England international James Graham has furiously hit back at the Rugby Football League (RFL), claiming he was threatened with legal action over comments made about the state of the British game.

Two-time Super League champion Graham is England’s most capped player ever having represented the national team on 45 occasions between 2008 and 2018.

Having featured in three Rugby League World Cups, the iconic prop also chalked up nine caps for Great Britain over the course of an illustrious career which saw him star on both sides of the world.

Graham has become a prominent figure in the world of rugby league media following his retirement, and recently criticised the state of play in the British game on his podcast, The Bye Round, echoing the thoughts of many.

But remarkably, the 41-year-old has now revealed he was warned about potential legal action by both Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont and new RFL Chief Executive Officer Ian Nolan, before receiving screenshots of a letter regarding the same.

‘I just basically alluded to the incompetence, which I think most people that observe the situation over there would agree with’

Maghull-born Graham made over 200 appearances for boyhood club St Helens in his playing career as well as featuring over 180 times in the NRL between Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Bye Round, he explained: “It’s been a funny old week with things with the RFL. Last time we were on the show, we sort of, in conversation, made some comments around them.

“I bumped into the Leigh owner, Derek Beaumont, at the Tonga-Samoa game, and he sort of mentioned something about potential legal action.

“Ian Nolan, the new (RFL) CEO, I met him for coffee and he sort of alluded to this, because of what we’d said.

“I didn’t think we said anything that was defamatory, or false, or wrong. We didn’t name anybody. I just basically alluded to the incompetence, which I think most people that observe the situation over there would agree with.

“I then subsequently got sent some screenshots of this potential legal letter, that we haven’t received. I just don’t get what they were trying to achieve.

‘To verbally threaten me with legal action, who are you?…. Have the balls to call me up and see what’s going on and why I feel this way’

Graham’s comments around the state of the game in the Northern Hemisphere came after England’s earliest-ever World Cup exit as Brian McDermott’s side failed to make it out of the group stage.

That exit came at the end of a year where the national team were put on the back burner, with Super League prioritised.

And at the time of writing this article, the investment deal between the NRL and Super League is still yet to be officially announced.

Talks first started back in March 2025 following the game between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors in Las Vegas.

Graham added: “I’ve been thinking a lot about what actually needs to change over in England, and it’s really frustrating. Unfortunately, a lot of people are going to be upset.

“Just to verbally threaten me with legal action and send screenshots…who are you? Because of what I said.

“I didn’t name anyone, and they got Ian Nolan to direct this concern to me. Have the balls to call me up and see what’s going on and why I feel this way.

“I’m not a part of Super League anymore, but I care about it very deeply.

“Maybe instead of threatening people with legal letters, look inside and ask, ‘what are we doing wrong?’

“They’ve got so much they need to sort. I don’t really have any faith in the current structure.”

The RFL have been contacted for comment.