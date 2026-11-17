Released Bradford Bulls forward Phoenix Steinwede has been spotted in pre-season training at Canberra Raiders, and is believed to be on a train and trial deal with the NRL club.

Towering back-rower Steinwede joined Bradford early on in the 2026 campaign on a short-term deal until the end of the season, making the move to Super League having started the year in the Queensland Cup with Tweed Seagulls.

Having spent time with both Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast Titans, the 24-year-old is yet to make an NRL appearance: but has scored eight tries in 22 second-grade games Down Under.

After making ten appearances across all competitions for Bradford, his time at Odsal came to an end following the conclusion of the 2026 season, with his name on the Bulls’ released list.

But having returned to Australia, it now appears he may have landed an opportunity with another NRL club in the shape of the Raiders.

Released Bradford Bulls ace Phoenix Steinwede lands shock NRL opportunity with Canberra Raiders

Canberra – who finished 11th on the NRL ladder in 2026 – released a gallery of pictures from the start of their pre-season training, and though nothing official has been announced, Steinwede was among the players involved.

Reports Down Under speculate the forward is likely to be on a train and trial deal, meaning he will get the opportunity to earn a permanent contract through the work he puts in over the course of pre-season.

Set to turn 25 in May, Steinwede – whose sole try for Bradford came against St Helens back in June – may yet land a permanent deal that isn’t a Top 30 contract.

If that is to be the case, he will likely play most of his games in the New South Wales Cup for the Raiders’ reserves in 2027.

The Gosford-born ace is no stranger to the competition having donned a shirt in the NSW Cup for the Roosters’ reserves between 2023 and 2024.

All eight of his Q Cup appearances meanwhile were made for Tweed Seagulls between 2025 and the early rounds of 2026, preceding his move to Bradford.