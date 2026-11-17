The Rugby Football League are ‘considering their position’ over comments made by England legend James Graham around the appointments and actions of some senior figures: with a saga beginning to unfold.

St Helens cult hero Graham is England’s most capped player ever having represented the national team on 45 occasions between 2008 and 2018.

Since hanging up his boots, he has become one of the most prominent figures in rugby league media: with The Bye Round Podcast hosted by the the 41-year-old boasting over 31,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Without specifically naming anyone, Graham made comments around the state of the British game and some of those in senior positions at the RFL during last week’s episode alongside Shane Flanagan.

And in the most recent episode, the legendary prop went on to reveal those comments had landed him in hot water, with a face-to-face warning received from new RFL Chief Executive Officer Ian Nolan around potential legal action being taken against him.

Graham also revealed he had been sent screenshots of a draft letter regarding that alleged legal action: and though no formal correspondence had been received, the RFL have now provided a response leaving no doubt as to there being unresolved issues.

‘The subject has been raised again on James Graham’s show and the RFL will now need to consider its position’

Maghull-born Graham made over 200 appearances for boyhood club St Helens in his playing career as well as featuring over 180 times in the NRL between Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

In a statement circulated to media – including LoveRugbyLeague – regarding the comments made by Graham, an RFL spokesperson said: “As publicised by James Graham this week, in a previous episode of his The Bye Round podcast, an accusation was made about the integrity of the RFL Board.

“We cannot just accept accusations of this ilk or the damage that it causes.

“Our Board is made up of extremely dedicated, passionate and experienced individuals.

“During several positive face-to-face meetings with James last week, the RFL chief executive Ian Nolan explained some of the change and good the governing body is doing for the game back here.

“It was hoped the matter could be resolved together and they left on positive terms.

“However, unfortunately, the subject has been raised again on James Graham’s show and the RFL will now need to consider its position.”

Later this week, the RFL are expected to finally announce details of the long-awaited investment deal between Super League and the NRL.

London Broncos’ return to Super League as the 15th team for 2027 is also set to be rubber-stamped alongside various information like broadcast deals and new partners.

Featherstone Rovers are also expected to return to the Championship next season, with that news on the horizon.