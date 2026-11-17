Tui Lolohea will remain a Huddersfield Giants player in 2027, after penning a fresh one-year deal with the West Yorkshire side.

The Tonga half-back was initially set the depart the Giants this off-season after reaching the end of his deal, but has now signed a fresh contract which will keep him in West Yorkshire for at least the next year.

Lolohea joined the Giants back in 2022, and has since made 127 appearances at the time of writing. In that time, he has also helped the club reach a Challenge Cup final. He also boasts 181 appearances in Super League, following stints at both Leeds and Salford.

The 31-year-old’s new contract also comes off the back of a strong campaign for the Mate Ma’a during the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, playing a major role in their run to the semi-final.

Commenting on his new deal, Lolohea said: “I’m over the moon to stay at the Giants, this club really feels like home to me and I’m so happy both myself and the club could find an agreement that works for us both, to be able to continue my journey here.

“I’m excited to return back and get stuck into pre-season again, the club is a different place to when I first joined, and it’s heading in such a positive direction.”

Also commenting, Huddersfield director of rugby, Andy Kelly, added: “We’re all big fans of Tui and how he fits in to this club, i’m happy that we were able to reach an agreement to extend his contract.

“He wanted to stay and the coaching staff wanting to keep him at Huddersfield Giants. He consistently provides us with flair and skill in his position, and is always consistently available for selection.”

Lolohea now becomes the latest player to commit their future to Huddersfield, following the recent re-signings of Jack Billington, Asher O’Donnell, Mathieu Cozza and Oli Leyland.