Former St Helens winger Regan Grace has left Premiership Rugby club Bath and returned to his native Wales, signing for Cardiff with immediate effect.

Grace, one of Super League’s most prolific and impressive try-scorers during his stint with the Saints, has had a rollercoaster career since returning to union.

Now 28, Grace has had limited game-time in the 15-man code due to a serious Achilles injury that curtailed his debut in union after signing for Racing 92 following the conclusion of the 2022 Super League season.

He then made the switch to Bath but was called into the Wales squad for their tour of Australia last year despite failing to play regularly at club level. He made his competitive union debut for Wales against Queensland Reds, scoring on debut.

But after making just a handful of cup appearances for Bath, Grace has returned to Wales, where his career began as a promising teenager.

He will relocate to the Welsh capital on an initial six-month deal after agreeing to join Cardiff.

“I’ve always been excited about Cardiff – it’s a big, historical club and a lot of legends have played here,” the winger said.

“Coming back to play on home soil has also always been something I have wanted to do, so to do that in the capital city is a great opportunity.

“I’m very much aware of all the dual-code legends who have played for, or come through, Cardiff, so to follow in those footsteps is pretty cool.”