The new Super League season is looming large on the horizon: and anticipation is beginning to rise ahead of the big kick-off in February.

After what felt like a positive season for the competition on and off the field, attendance figures will once again tell us just whether or not Super League is moving in the right direction in 2025 when it comes to captivating the attention of the paying public.

Fortunately, a number of clubs have posted huge membership sales so far with the season still over a month away. Here’s what we know so far across a number of teams about how their membership and season ticket sales are progressing.

Castleford Tigers

The only update from the Tigers was back in November, when they revealed over 2,000 memberships had been sold for Danny McGuire’s first season as head coach.

That number is now, in all likelihood, set to be significantly higher with little over a month until the season begins.

Hull FC

The Black and Whites have endured a torrid couple of years at the bottom end of Super League: but their fanbase remains fiercely loyal going into 2025.

The club confirmed, via Richie Myler in a recent statement, that they have sold over 7,500 memberships for the upcoming season – a figure that was described by Myler as ‘significantly higher’ than in 2024.

Hull KR

The Robins have made huge strides and are now one of Super League’s elite clubs without question. That is represented off the field too with the support Rovers have accumulated.

They confirmed as far back as November that over 9,000 memberships have been sold – meaning that Craven Park will likely once again be full on a regular basis this season as they look to reach another major final.

Leigh Leopards

The Leopards‘ progression of recent seasons continued again in 2024 with another play-off place – and they are being rewarded with loyalty on the terraces.

The Leigh Sports Village was sold-out on a regular basis throughout 2024 and Leigh are another club who have set a club record for sales going into this season. They, according to owner Derek Beaumont, are approaching the 6,500 number in terms of memberships sold: a truly magnificent number for a town the size of Leigh.

“We are well past 6,000 members and fast approaching 6,500 which is a phenomenal response from our townsfolk,” Beaumont said.

Wakefield Trinity

The newly-promoted club confirmed on Sunday that they had passed through the 4,000 barrier when it comes to memberships sold ahead of their return to Super League.

Trinity excelled on the attendance front in the Championship in 2024 and will be hopeful of numbers boosting even further this year with their place back among the elite confirmed.

Wigan Warriors

There are no official number released by the Super League champions yet going into 2025 in regards to their membership sales: but they did provide a positive update all the way back in October.

After just one week of memberships going on sale, the reigning Super League champions reached half of last year’s total. You would expect them to go a long way towards matching, if not beating, the 2024 number before they kick off against Leigh Leopards in February.