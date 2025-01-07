The next Joseph Suaalii? New Sydney Roosters star open to union switch

Could another of the NRL’s big names be about to switch to rugby union and follow in the footsteps of Joseph Suaalii?

Reports in Australia have suggested that Sydney Roosters forward Siua Wong has left the door ajar for a potential cross-code move in the coming years.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Wong admitted his immediate focus is to see out the remaining two years of his contract with the Roosters, having made a real impact since making his debut for the club in 2023.

The 21-year-old also has international caps to his name for Fiji and Tonga, having featured for the latter on the 2023 tour of England and played for Fiji in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup as a teenager.

But he would be a big-money attraction for Australian rugby union, who would eye the forward up as a player to follow in the footsteps of Suaalii, who has already made a big splash in the 15-man code.

“There’s always thoughts, but at the moment my full commitment is to the Roosters,” Wong said.

“I think that was one of the main reasons I moved over to Scots because they put me into that school and I’ve loved this club and everything that its about.

“I’m keen to see what the future holds, but at the moment, I’ve just been focused on my (rugby league) career.”

Australian rugby union are thought to be ramping up interest in a number of top league players after the success of the Suaalii deal.

The report from Zero Tackle also states that Wong was targeted by the New South Wales Waratahs in 2021, long before he had even made his professional debut as a rugby league player.

And with the forward’s admission that he would not rule out a union move, it is likely he could be near the top of the list if the code targets more frontline NRL stars.