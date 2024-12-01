Former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers man makes early retirement call

Former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers prop Will Maher has announced his retirement from professional rugby league at the age of 29.

The Cumbrian-born prop has hung up his boots having made 172 career appearances, representing Castleford Tigers, Oxford (loan), Batley Bulldogs (loan), Hull KR, Halifax Panthers, Dewsbury Rams (loan) and Keighley Cougars throughout his career.

Maher‘s most memorable stints came in Super League with Castleford and Hull KR, making 81 appearances across his time with the Tigers and Robins between 2014 and 2022.

The 29-year-old spent the final season of his career in League 1 with Keighley, playing 24 games for the Cougars in 2024 – and the club have wished him well in retirement via their social media.

“The club would like to wish Will Maher all the best in his retirement from rugby league,” Keighley posted on X.

“A great servant to the game with over 170 appearances, 81 of which came at Super League level with 24 for Keighley Cougars.

“Happy retirement, Will!”

Maher, who hails from Haverthwaite near Ulverston in Cumbria, came through the youth ranks at Castleford before making his first-team debut back in 2014.

He spent six seasons in the first-team at the Jungle whilst enjoying spells on loan with Oxford, Batley, Keighley and Halifax during that time.

Maher made the move across to Hull KR ahead of the 2020 campaign, playing 45 games for the Robins across three seasons.

The 6ft 5in front-rower made the decision to go part-time in 2023 with Championship side Halifax Panthers and had a brief stint on loan at Dewsbury before finishing his career with Keighley last season.

