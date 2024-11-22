Former Hull FC and Hull KR icon lands new Championship coaching role for 2025

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the appointment of Paul Cooke as an assistant to head coach James Ford ahead of the 2025 Championship season.

Cooke arrives at Post Office Road on a one-year contract from fellow Championship side York Knights.

The 43-year-old first moved into coaching with Doncaster back in 2014, where he was in a player-coach hybrid role before being an assistant at Leigh for two years between 2016 and 2017.

Cooke enjoyed two coaching spells in rugby union with Doncaster Knights over the course of seven years and was most recently an assistant coach at York, having left the Knights upon the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

The three-time England international will now link up with Featherstone to work alongside Ford and fellow assistant Ian Hardman.

“I’m made up to join Featherstone, it’s a great challenge and one I can’t wait to get started,” said Cooke.

“I’ve admired the club from afar ever since my brief time as a player in 2015. It’s a club with so much ambition and a rich history which I’m pleased to be a part of.

“The signings Rovers have been making ahead of 2025 are really impressive and I’m looking forward to lending my support and guidance to achieve something special next year.”

Cooke made more than 400 career appearances during his playing days, with 220 of those coming for Hull FC and 64 for Hull KR before enjoying spells with Wakefield, Doncaster and Featherstone in the back end of his career.

“I’m delighted to bring Paul into our environment and he’s already forging positive relationships and delivering to an impressive level,” said Ford.

“I’m confident that he’ll be a fantastic addition to our club and help us move towards our goals for 2025.”

