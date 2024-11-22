Former Hull FC prop makes rugby league return with Championship club

Former Hull FC prop Masi Matongo has returned to rugby league after a year away from the game, putting pen to paper on a one-year contract with Championship club Sheffield Eagles for 2025.

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Hull FC, making 58 appearances for the Super League side between 2015 and 2020.

Matongo joined York Knights for 2022 – playing 19 games – before having a spell with Bradford Bulls in 2023 where he made nine appearances.

The Zimbabwe-born forward had a year away from the sport in 2024: but he has returned to the game with Sheffield on a one-year deal.

Matongo becomes the Eagles’ fourth confirmed new signing ahead of next season.

The South Yorkshire club have already announced the signings of hooking duo Reiss Butterworth and Corey Johnson, who arrive from Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos respectively on two-year contracts.

Sheffield also recently announced the arrival of young winger Jayden Billy following his departure from Huddersfield Giants.

The 20-year-old speedster links up with the Eagles for the 2025 campaign having spent the past three seasons playing for Huddersfield’s academy and reserves.

Billy played his junior rugby for Siddal before he joined Huddersfield’s youth ranks. He has represented the England Community Lions at Under-16s level, scoring two tries in a win against Wales back in 2021.

Matongo, Butterworth, Johnson and Billy will aim to help the Eagles climb up the Championship ladder in 2025, having finished seventh last season and narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

