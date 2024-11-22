Leigh Leopards prop makes early retirement call with ‘toughest decision’ explained

Leigh Leopards prop Dan Norman has announced his retirement from rugby league so he can focus purely on work commitments away from the field – with the Super League club granting him an early release from his contract.

The 27-year-old has been a qualified personal trainer and online coach for several years now: and has been growing his business alongside being a professional rugby league player.

But with the growing success of his online coaching business, Norman made the brave decision to hang up his boots with immediate effect to focus on his life away from the sport.

“This has been the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make, but the time has come for me to step away from rugby league,” said Norman.

“For the last four years, I have been building my online coaching business alongside playing rugby, but I have now reached a point where, to continue growing the business, I need to fully commit to it and scale it to the level I want it to reach.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent Leigh and the town. Since I first came on loan to the club a few years ago, everyone has been nothing but welcoming.

“I’ve made memories and friendships that will last a lifetime, but I now look forward to the next chapter of my life.

“Thank you to all the players, coaches, and staff at the club for everything, and, lastly, thank you to all the fans for their incredible support. The club is in a great place, and I’m excited to watch them take another step forward next season.”

DON’T MISS: 2025 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times and venues

Norman came through the academy at Widnes Vikings, making 20 first-team appearances before joining St Helens ahead of the 2021 season.

The Warrington-born prop had a brief spell with London Broncos in 2020 before joining St Helens ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Norman would spent three seasons with Saints, making 21 appearances in the Red V.

The 6ft 5in front-rower linked up with Leigh ahead of the 2024 campaign following a couple of loan spells with Adrian Lam’s side, making 20 appearances in total for the Leopards.

Norman played for Ireland on the international stage, representing his Irish heritage in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

“After a conversation with Dan, he informed us of his decision to end his rugby league career to focus on his fitness business,” said Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester.

“We fully support his choice and wish him the very best in his endeavours. We would like to thank him for his efforts during his year at Leigh.”

READ MORE ON LOVE RUGBY LEAGUE

👉 My Ultimate Team: Chris Thorman’s best 13 of team-mates including London Broncos and NRL legends

👉 Every Super League club’s standout Man of Steel candidate in 2025

👉 NextGen: The Leeds Rhinos talent who Brad Arthur has tipped to star in 2025