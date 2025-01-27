Former Hull FC, Castleford Tigers playmaker ruled out long-term on eve of new Championship campaign

Championship outfit Widnes Vikings have confirmed that former Super League man Jordan Johnstone will be sidelined until ‘at least April’ due to a stress fracture in his back.

Johnstone, now 27, was recently chosen by Vikings boss Allan Coleman to head up a ‘Standards Team’ at the DCBL Stadium in 2025 having made 107 appearances for the club across all competitions to date.

Those games have come across two stints, with the hooker – also able to slot in at loose and in the halves – first spending four seasons with Widnes from 2016 to 2019 and then returning again in 2023.

Donning a shirt for Hull FC in-between those two stints, Johnstone has also featured as a loanee for both London Broncos and Castleford Tigers during his career after starting out with hometown club Whitehaven.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Released Hull FC man reveals rejected offer from Down Under ahead of Championship move

Former Hull FC and Castleford Tigers playmaker Jordan Johnstone ruled out long-term on eve of new Championship campaign

With 85 Super League appearances to his name, Johnstone has missed a large chunk of Widnes’ pre-season so far ahead of the 2025 season.

The Vikings’ first competitive game of the year came on Sunday in the Challenge Cup at Rochdale Hornets, winning 34-16 at the Crown Oil Arena to set up a Third Round tie away against North Wales Crusaders.

Ahead of that clash, the club published a press release explaining Johnstone’s absence, and detailed that he had been advised to rest following scans on his back.

Widnes state they are hopeful Johnstone will be able to resume physical activities from the start of March, where he will then begin his rehabilitation.

Head coach Coleman said: “I’m gutted for Jordan after the season he had last year. Unfortunately, he’s had a very disrupted pre-season due to the injury, it’s been very stop-start for him.

“He’s received the results of the scans and has been told he needs to rest, so we just need to be here for him now and support him in his rehab to the fully fit Jordan we know.

“It can be difficult for players mentally when injured but one thing I’ll make sure of is that he’s part of my staff and will be with us on matchdays because he’s such a key figure in this team.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: London Broncos takeover latest as coach reveals club ‘nearly disappeared’ in off-season